Beatscape 22/02/2020

|#
|Artist
|Track
|Album/EP
|Label
|1
|SOFIA KOURTESIS
|Moninga
|Sarita Colonia
|Studio Barnhus
|2
|Orchestra Baobab
|Sibou Odia (Ben Gomori edit)
|Sterns Edits Vol 1: Ben Gomori
|Sterns Edits
|3
|DJ MARK BRICKMAN
|Again & Again
|One Night In Miami
|Midnight Riot
|4
|LOMBARD STREET
|Take Me
|Some Day
|Hustler Trax
|5
|SUPERLOVER
|My Love (Roter & Lewis remix)
|My Love (Remixes)
|Nite Grooves
|6
|DAN T
|If You Want Me (original mix)
|If You Want Me
|Captum
|7
|NICSON
|Sampled Soap
|Upside Down
|Pets Recordings
|8
|SEB ZITO
|UKG G
|UK GEE EP
|Seven Dials
|9
|FRANKEY/SANDRINO/FRANKEY & SANDRINO
|Chimes (Tiefschwarz remix)
|Nova EP
|Watergate
|10
|MARC ROMBOY
|Beyond
|Speicher 114
|Kompakt Extra
|11
|MANUEL-M
|Asteroids
|Asteroids EP
|Tronic
|12
|SCHMUTZ
|Leipzig Push
|Me Me Me Presents Now Now Now 12
|Me Me Me
|13
|THEO KOTTIS
|Turning Around
|Turning Around (Gerd Janson Remix)
|Skint
|15
|STEVEN BLAIR
|The Devil Is In The Detail
|The Missing Apples
|Vusumzi
|15
|SCUBA
|Never Forget
|Never Forget
|Hotflush Recordings
|16
|THIRD SON
|The Room Of Lost Parcel Force Packages
|How I Learned To Stop Thinking
|Polymath
|17
|BLACK GIRL/WHITE GIRL
|ETi (MFS Observatory extended remix)
|Raw Trax 888
|Food Music
|18
|ANNA WALL/CORBI
|DATs 1+2 (Escape Earth’s 1+2 = 4 remix)
|DATs In The Attic
|Ritual Poison
|19
|ROBERT DIETZ
|Morpheus Thrill
|Strobelight Honey
|E-Bamz
|20
|DJ DEEON & GETTOBLASTER
|The 302 (DJ Haus remix)
|The 302
|Trick
|21
|JEROEN SEARCH
|Inner Call
|Inner Call
|Token
|22
|Nathan Fake
|Tbilissi
|Tbilissi
|Cambria Instruments
|23
|Gallegos
|Blue Mountain
|B45 EP
|Holding Hands
|24
|MARTYN
|Nerve Centers
|One Eye EP
|3024
|25
|PACO WEGMANN & SIRUS HOOD
|Rip Tide
|Rip Tide
|Hot Creations
|26
|HODGE
|Ghost Of Akina
|Ghost Of Akina (Rainbow Edition)
|Houndstooth
|27
|ANTIGONE
|Logic Is Enemy
|POST MODERN TEC
|Ostinato