Publié le par Aymeric

Beatscape 22/02/2020

# Artist Track Album/EP Label
1 SOFIA KOURTESIS Moninga Sarita Colonia Studio Barnhus
2 Orchestra Baobab Sibou Odia (Ben Gomori edit) Sterns Edits Vol 1: Ben Gomori Sterns Edits
3 DJ MARK BRICKMAN Again & Again One Night In Miami Midnight Riot
4 LOMBARD STREET Take Me Some Day Hustler Trax
5 SUPERLOVER My Love (Roter & Lewis remix) My Love (Remixes) Nite Grooves
6 DAN T If You Want Me (original mix) If You Want Me Captum
7 NICSON Sampled Soap Upside Down Pets Recordings
8 SEB ZITO UKG G UK GEE EP Seven Dials
9 FRANKEY/SANDRINO/FRANKEY & SANDRINO Chimes (Tiefschwarz remix) Nova EP Watergate
10 MARC ROMBOY Beyond Speicher 114 Kompakt Extra
11 MANUEL-M Asteroids Asteroids EP Tronic
12 SCHMUTZ Leipzig Push Me Me Me Presents Now Now Now 12 Me Me Me
13 THEO KOTTIS Turning Around Turning Around (Gerd Janson Remix) Skint
15 STEVEN BLAIR The Devil Is In The Detail The Missing Apples Vusumzi
15 SCUBA Never Forget Never Forget Hotflush Recordings
16 THIRD SON The Room Of Lost Parcel Force Packages How I Learned To Stop Thinking Polymath
17 BLACK GIRL/WHITE GIRL ETi (MFS Observatory extended remix) Raw Trax 888 Food Music
18 ANNA WALL/CORBI DATs 1+2 (Escape Earth’s 1+2 = 4 remix) DATs In The Attic Ritual Poison
19 ROBERT DIETZ Morpheus Thrill Strobelight Honey E-Bamz
20 DJ DEEON & GETTOBLASTER The 302 (DJ Haus remix) The 302 Trick
21 JEROEN SEARCH Inner Call Inner Call Token
22 Nathan Fake Tbilissi Tbilissi Cambria Instruments
23 Gallegos Blue Mountain B45 EP Holding Hands
24 MARTYN Nerve Centers One Eye EP 3024
25 PACO WEGMANN & SIRUS HOOD Rip Tide Rip Tide Hot Creations
26 HODGE Ghost Of Akina Ghost Of Akina (Rainbow Edition) Houndstooth
27 ANTIGONE Logic Is Enemy POST MODERN TEC Ostinato

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.