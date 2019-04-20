Beatscape 20/04/2019

# – Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label
0# – LOCKED GROOVE – Out Of Orbit – Sunset Service – Hotflush Recordings
2 – OLIVER LIEB – Tesla – Violet Sky EP – Tronic
3 – KRETZ – Stronger (AE35 remix) – Stronger – Anti Gravity Device
4 – MARCUS MCGOWAN – Cascading Through Space (original mix) – Transdimensional – Hijacked Detroit
5 – Mike Dehnert – Avec – Fachwerk Part 3 – Fachwerk
6 – Alex Dolby – Europa Department Of Sound 55 – WAV1095 – Modularz
7 – DAN T – Going Through (4×4 Bumpy mix) – Hey Yeah – Smashing Trax
8 – PIOTR POLOZ – Defiance – Hardy – Father & Son Records & Tapes
9 – PIG&DAN – Terrax – Infinity – Drumcode
10 – DEEP DIMENSION – No Disgrace – Space Zero Zero EP – Suara
11 – TORSTEN KANZLER – Spacetrain – Acid Head – Filth On Acid
12 – KEITH CARNAL – Enabler (Blue Hour remix) – Artscore005 – ARTS
13 – PLANETARY ASSAULT SYSTEMS – Engage Now – Straight Shooting – Mote Evolver
14 – BASIC RHYTHM – New Style – New Style EP – Sneaker Social Club
15 – ORIGIN8A & PROPA – Friction – The Friction EP – Hardcore Energy
16 – ORIGIN8A & PROPA – Blow Your Mind – The Friction EP – Hardcore Energy
17 – CRIMINAL PRACTICE – Such A Big Dick – Booty Blaster – Philthtrax
18 – JENSEN INTERCEPTOR – E L E K T R O – The Ultimate Wave Riding Vehicle – Craigie Knowes
19 – Sunny & Deck Hussy – Hallelujah! (original mix) – Vinyl Is Better Vol 4 – Kniteforce
20 – ALEPH – ULTRAVIOLET – NEXT HYPE – Renraku
21 – SULLY – Porcelain – UH-02 – Uncertain Hour
22 – MOLECULAR – Get Done – Move EP – Fokuz
23 – Mosaic – Airspace – Intrigue 16/The Anniversary Collection EP 2 – Intrigue Music
24 – HYROGLIFICS – Unconditional – Cash Out – Critical Music
25 – MSDOS – 6th Attempt – Royals EP – Soul Deep Exclusives
26 – LIMITED TOSS – Paam Paau AM – Altered State Of Mind – Tripalium
27 – Mannik – Move It (original mix) – Vinyl Is Better Vol 4 – Kniteforce
28 – MAX COOPER – Rule 110 (Synkro remix) – Rule 110 – Mesh
29 – LAURENCE GUY – Missing In Reaction – Making Music Is Bad For Your Self Esteem – Studio Barnus
30 – BEN LUKAS BOYSEN – Nocturne 4 – Spells (Special Edition) – Erased Tapes