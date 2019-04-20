Beatscape 20/04/2019

# – Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label

0# – LOCKED GROOVE – Out Of Orbit – Sunset Service – Hotflush Recordings

2 – OLIVER LIEB – Tesla – Violet Sky EP – Tronic

3 – KRETZ – Stronger (AE35 remix) – Stronger – Anti Gravity Device

4 – MARCUS MCGOWAN – Cascading Through Space (original mix) – Transdimensional – Hijacked Detroit

5 – Mike Dehnert – Avec – Fachwerk Part 3 – Fachwerk

6 – Alex Dolby – Europa Department Of Sound 55 – WAV1095 – Modularz

7 – DAN T – Going Through (4×4 Bumpy mix) – Hey Yeah – Smashing Trax

8 – PIOTR POLOZ – Defiance – Hardy – Father & Son Records & Tapes

9 – PIG&DAN – Terrax – Infinity – Drumcode

10 – DEEP DIMENSION – No Disgrace – Space Zero Zero EP – Suara

11 – TORSTEN KANZLER – Spacetrain – Acid Head – Filth On Acid

12 – KEITH CARNAL – Enabler (Blue Hour remix) – Artscore005 – ARTS

13 – PLANETARY ASSAULT SYSTEMS – Engage Now – Straight Shooting – Mote Evolver

14 – BASIC RHYTHM – New Style – New Style EP – Sneaker Social Club

15 – ORIGIN8A & PROPA – Friction – The Friction EP – Hardcore Energy

16 – ORIGIN8A & PROPA – Blow Your Mind – The Friction EP – Hardcore Energy

17 – CRIMINAL PRACTICE – Such A Big Dick – Booty Blaster – Philthtrax

18 – JENSEN INTERCEPTOR – E L E K T R O – The Ultimate Wave Riding Vehicle – Craigie Knowes

19 – Sunny & Deck Hussy – Hallelujah! (original mix) – Vinyl Is Better Vol 4 – Kniteforce

20 – ALEPH – ULTRAVIOLET – NEXT HYPE – Renraku

21 – SULLY – Porcelain – UH-02 – Uncertain Hour

22 – MOLECULAR – Get Done – Move EP – Fokuz

23 – Mosaic – Airspace – Intrigue 16/The Anniversary Collection EP 2 – Intrigue Music

24 – HYROGLIFICS – Unconditional – Cash Out – Critical Music

25 – MSDOS – 6th Attempt – Royals EP – Soul Deep Exclusives

26 – LIMITED TOSS – Paam Paau AM – Altered State Of Mind – Tripalium

27 – Mannik – Move It (original mix) – Vinyl Is Better Vol 4 – Kniteforce

28 – MAX COOPER – Rule 110 (Synkro remix) – Rule 110 – Mesh

29 – LAURENCE GUY – Missing In Reaction – Making Music Is Bad For Your Self Esteem – Studio Barnus

30 – BEN LUKAS BOYSEN – Nocturne 4 – Spells (Special Edition) – Erased Tapes