Beatscape 18/07/2020

– Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label

1 – JOHN BELTRAN/SUN GYPSY – Summer Storm (Nigel Hayes After Hours mix) – Body Language – Astrolife

2 – SEAN MCCABE & LEM SPRINGSTEEN – Connection (original) – Connection – good Vibrations Music

3 – Arno Gonzalez – Mando – Enjoy! 018 – The House Of Love

4 – CURTIS GABRIEL – Break Water – Listen/Break Water – Glyph Recordings

5 – KIU D – Brain Chords – Acidi Cocktail EP – Spa In Disco

6 – TIBI DABO – Komorebi (David Morales Diridim mix) – The Distance We Share – Crostown Rebels

7 – Flavvio – At Sea (original mix) – Pogo Deep Vol 1 – Pogo House

8 – T.E PROJECT – I Got You (Bassline dub mix) – What Name – Caleto

9 – LOST PRINCE – Venti – NVER – Axtone

10 – NITRO DELUXE – Let’s Get Brutal (Cotto Dubtech Aim edit) – Let’s Get Brutal – Cutting

11 – DENNIS QUIN – The Stab Anthem (original mix) – The Stab Anthem EP – DENNIS QUIN

12 – SOFT HOUSE COMPANY – What You Need (Micky More & Andy Tee mix) – What You Need/A Little Piano – Irma Dancefloor

13 – FIORIOUS – I’m Not Defeated (Cassius remix) – I’m Not Defeated (Cassius Remix) – Glitterbox Recordings

14 – Petey Clicks & Hotfire – Universe – Petey’s Clique – Night Bass

15 – CHUS & CEBALLOS/LEONARDO GONNELLI feat GIGI – Abisinia (Ronnie Spiteri extended remix) – Abisinia (Remixes) – Stereo Productions

16 – MARCO EFFE – Innersect – Heaven Known EP – Planet Rhythm

17 – CHONTANE – Leto – Healing EP – Rekids

18 – SDS MAX – Hay Bluff – Keep Dancing EP – Chequered Wax

19 – HIATT DB – Sun Spell – Palimpsest – Rhythm Sections International

20 – JOEDAN – Cold Outside – Raw Form EP – Mangoes & Melons

21 – Pol Paraeso – Straight Road – Night Tracks 002 – Drama Bcn

22 – FJAAK – Lehmann – SYS01CITYCLUB – FJAAK

23 – BOSTON 168 – Vax Of Love – Vax Of Love – BPitch Control

24 – JUSTIN JAY – Athens – Marathon – Ovum

25 – K DALLAS – Hypersonic (original mix) – Hypersonic – A Friend In Need

26 – MEKAS – Lenau – Empty City – Chaosmos

27 – NULLPTR – Bit Device – Future World – Central Processing Unit

28 – MANYSHEVA – Still (Puzupuzu remix) – Alataou Remixes – Kwaidan

29 – MUNGK – Acid – Acid EP – Instigate Recordings

30 – L Nix & B1t Crunch3r – Pegasus – Sandworm/Pegasus – Gradient Audio

31 – CAM LASKY – Fox Faces – Tokyo Year Zero Vol 7 – Kwaioto

32 – COMMODO – Solid Gold Telephone – Set It Straight – Black Acre

33 – BRONSON – VAULTS – DAWN – Ninja Tune