Beatscape 18/04/2020

# Artist Track Album/EP Label
1 Mr. Ho 000 Baby Homeboys Klasse Wrecks
2 Kemback Everything Everything Alfresco Disco
3 Kiko Navarro Olwakhuthando (feat. Zama & DJ Fudge) Olwakhuthando (feat. Zama & DJ Fudge) Wonderwheel Recordings
4 Lay-Far Rising / In Between Concepts How I Communicate Local Talk
5 Sieren Haunting Crystal Runway (Archives II) – EP Sieren Music
6 Pablo Nouvelle The Atmospheric Halo Fades into the Blackness of Space Obsolete Armada Music
6 Shazz Hold Me (Dan Ghenacia Remix) Shazzer Project – The « Z », Pt. 1 Electronic Griot (Square des Batignoles)
9 P.A.M.O Sweet & Strong (Simon Treecotot Remixx) Don’t You The Groove Stage
10 ANDREA SARDO Inside Me (original mix) Inside Me Moiss Music
11 Jiminy Hop Other Side Future, Vol. IV, Pt. 1 Radiant
12 Marco Tegui Coconut Oil In Your Mind Dantze
13 Machines Don’t Care Gypsy Memory Banks Cheap Thrills
14 Quilla We All Have Shadow (Ryan Crosson Remix) Beautiful Hybrid Remix Project: Part Two Visionquest
15 David Duriez Crank Plastic Tracks Ovum
16 Niko Marks Power Steering Engine Ear 2 U2X Productions
17 House 2 House Music Is (1997 Version) Son of Sound Presents: The Unreleased Dat Tapes District 30
18 Alex Medina Golden Teacher (feat. ELNA) Dixon Presents Transmoderna Innervisions
19 Carl Finlow Structure Apparatus 20/20 Vision Recordings
20 Hardfloor The Business of Basslines (Silicon Scally Remix) The Business of Basslines (Remixes) www.hardfloor.de
21 Carl Finlow Apparatus Apparatus 20/20 Vision Recordings
22 Krystal Klear Future Fantasy Cyclia Two Running Back
23 Tripeo Shifting the Overton Window Green Is the New Red Bassiani

