Beatscape 18/04/2020

|#
|Artist
|Track
|Album/EP
|Label
|1
|Mr. Ho
|000 Baby
|Homeboys
|Klasse Wrecks
|2
|Kemback
|Everything
|Everything
|Alfresco Disco
|3
|Kiko Navarro
|Olwakhuthando (feat. Zama & DJ Fudge)
|Olwakhuthando (feat. Zama & DJ Fudge)
|Wonderwheel Recordings
|4
|Lay-Far
|Rising / In Between Concepts
|How I Communicate
|Local Talk
|5
|Sieren
|Haunting
|Crystal Runway (Archives II) – EP
|Sieren Music
|6
|Pablo Nouvelle
|The Atmospheric Halo Fades into the Blackness of Space
|Obsolete
|Armada Music
|7
|6
|Shazz
|Hold Me (Dan Ghenacia Remix)
|Shazzer Project – The « Z », Pt. 1
|Electronic Griot (Square des Batignoles)
|9
|P.A.M.O
|Sweet & Strong (Simon Treecotot Remixx)
|Don’t You
|The Groove Stage
|10
|ANDREA SARDO
|Inside Me (original mix)
|Inside Me
|Moiss Music
|11
|Jiminy Hop
|Other Side
|Future, Vol. IV, Pt. 1
|Radiant
|12
|Marco Tegui
|Coconut Oil
|In Your Mind
|Dantze
|13
|Machines Don’t Care
|Gypsy
|Memory Banks
|Cheap Thrills
|14
|Quilla
|We All Have Shadow (Ryan Crosson Remix)
|Beautiful Hybrid Remix Project: Part Two
|Visionquest
|15
|David Duriez
|Crank
|Plastic Tracks
|Ovum
|16
|Niko Marks
|Power Steering
|Engine Ear 2
|U2X Productions
|17
|House 2 House
|Music Is (1997 Version)
|Son of Sound Presents: The Unreleased Dat Tapes
|District 30
|18
|Alex Medina
|Golden Teacher (feat. ELNA)
|Dixon Presents Transmoderna
|Innervisions
|19
|Carl Finlow
|Structure
|Apparatus
|20/20 Vision Recordings
|20
|Hardfloor
|The Business of Basslines (Silicon Scally Remix)
|The Business of Basslines (Remixes)
|www.hardfloor.de
|21
|Carl Finlow
|Apparatus
|Apparatus
|20/20 Vision Recordings
|22
|Krystal Klear
|Future Fantasy
|Cyclia Two
|Running Back
|23
|Tripeo
|Shifting the Overton Window
|Green Is the New Red
|Bassiani