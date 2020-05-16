Beatscape 16/05/2020

|#
|Artist
|Track
|Album/EP
|Label
|1
|SOMETHIN’ SANCTIFIED
|Brassic
|Mutual Feelin’ (Explicit)
|Needwant
|2
|IRON CURTIS/ME SUCCEEDS
|The Drama Of Mt Gordon Katastrophe
|Mt Gordon (The Drama Of Mt Gordon Remix)
|STSTST
|3
|NELSON OF THE EAST
|Yahuda
|Yahuda
|Tartelet
|4
|Alexander Kowalski
|My favorite Episode
|Progress
|Kanzleramt Music
|5
|LAST NUBIAN
|Crying On Jet Skis (Harry Wolfman remix)
|Crying On Jet Skis EP
|Moment Cinetique
|6
|Larionov
|Losing Control
|Can I Get Some Doses?
|Envy Music
|7
|FILTA FREQZ
|Departure
|Departure
|Seventy Four
|8
|NILES COOPER
|Hommage
|Hommage
|Madhouse
|9
|Basement Jaxx & JC Chasez
|Plug It In (extended Club House mix)
|Lost Tracks (1999-2009)
|XL
|10
|MOFF & TARKIN
|Dropshipping
|Man Of The Match
|Lagaffe Tales
|11
|Basement Jaxx & Enkryption
|Lollipop
|Lost Tracks (1999-2009)
|XL
|12
|Moonbootica
|Battle No 1
|Blog House (Vol 2)
|Cheap Thrills
|13
|COLDCUT
|Timber (Maceo Plex remix)
|Timber
|Ellum
|14
|MOFF & TARKIN
|Pippen
|Man Of The Match
|Lagaffe Tales
|15
|PRESSA
|Xtc (original mix)
|Xtc
|Torre
|16
|CHIRAYA
|Rave City
|Rave City
|Preparat
|17
|Alexander Kowalski
|The Lost Chamber
|Progress
|Kanzleramt Music
|18
|SCUBA
|This Is For You
|This Is For You
|Hotflush Recordings
|19
|TEE MANGO
|My Mind
|#3
|Aus Music
|20
|BYRON THE AQUARIUS
|Techno Is Black (Respeck)
|What Up Doe? Vol 1
|What Up
|21
|Nuron
|La Source
|La Source
|De Tuned
|22
|SAMMY VIRJI
|Get Buss
|Spice Up My Life
|IIP-DDS
|23
|ANGIOMA
|Ostenious (original mix)
|Reverberate
|Analytic Trail
|24
|ANNA REUSCH
|Come With Me
|Come With Me EP
|Tronic
|25
|EVENN
|Breaking Things
|Orbital Module 777
|Machine Soul