Beatscape 15/02/2020

|#
|Artist
|Track
|Album/EP
|Label
|1
|BOSTRO PESOPEO
|Meti
|Meti
|Permanent Vacation
|2
|FRIEDRICH RAPHAEL
|Grape
|Fruit Salad
|The Basement Discos
|3
|LF SYSTEM
|It’s Always Been There
|WiB
|Dealt With
|4
|ZIGGY (IT)
|Third One
|Busy Line EP
|Sole Channel
|5
|ADINA HOWARD
|Mind Reader (Opolopo remix)
|Mind Reader (Opolopo Remixes)
|Reel People Music
|6
|EMS 250
|Virage
|Lettre Sur Route
|12.05 Music
|7
|JAY WARD
|Tuff Luck
|Tuff Luck
|Smashing Trax
|8
|TUFF CULTURE
|Pi 3.14
|Roots
|GS Dubs
|9
|PAVV
|9AM
|9AM
|Southpoint
|10
|Chris Bradshaw
|Purple Penguins
|Quantum Breaks EP
|Artificial Bliss
|11
|ISHI VU
|Metamorfos
|Metamorfos
|Different Recordings
|12
|KRYPT
|KTE (original mix)
|Kult
|Diffuse Reality
|13
|Kynops
|Under Light
|Tabletten Vol 4
|Mind Games Recordings
|14
|FERDINGER
|Lontano
|Sog EP
|Arts
|15
|MELLA DEE
|Ridgewood (Yoofy mix)
|Ridgewood
|Warehouse Music
|16
|ROBBIE JAY & REDUB
|Thrill (Roberth remix)
|Thrill (Remixed)
|Suevi
|17
|TOMAS KUNKEL
|Funky Steps
|Split
|Gomboc
|18
|AUTONOMOUS
|The Void
|Dialekt EP
|Avoidant
|19
|214
|This One’s For Rexing
|Rex & Shuffle
|Klakson
|20
|MZPERX
|Cosmic Glue
|Cosmic Glue EP
|Intact Dark Balance
|21
|GHOST IN THE MACHINE
|Hall Of Flame
|Breaking The Seal
|Perc Trax
|22
|EDO MESSINA
|Who Are You (original mix)
|Spread Your Visions
|BlackLapse
|23
|TOXIC DNA
|I Can Dance
|Rave On
|Rave Luft
|24
|Wislov
|Do You Feel The Rave (original mix)
|All The Rave 1991
|Kniteforce
|25
|Shadowplay
|Hole In The Speaker (original mix)
|All The Rave 1991
|Kniteforce
|26
|GHOST IN THE MACHINE
|Nexus 96
|Breaking The Seal
|Perc Trax
|27
|ARKAJO
|Untitled (Run Away With Me)
|Nadir
|Aniara Recordings
|28
|Baby J
|I Wanna Tell U Something
|Original Bad Bwoy
|Time Is Now
|29
|SENSA
|No More
|Groovin’ & No More
|Strictly Flava
|30
|Mall Grab
|Sunflower
|Sunflower
|Looking For Trouble