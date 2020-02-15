Beatscape 15/02/2020

# Artist Track Album/EP Label

1 BOSTRO PESOPEO Meti Meti Permanent Vacation

2 FRIEDRICH RAPHAEL Grape Fruit Salad The Basement Discos

3 LF SYSTEM It’s Always Been There WiB Dealt With

4 ZIGGY (IT) Third One Busy Line EP Sole Channel

5 ADINA HOWARD Mind Reader (Opolopo remix) Mind Reader (Opolopo Remixes) Reel People Music

6 EMS 250 Virage Lettre Sur Route 12.05 Music

7 JAY WARD Tuff Luck Tuff Luck Smashing Trax

8 TUFF CULTURE Pi 3.14 Roots GS Dubs

9 PAVV 9AM 9AM Southpoint

10 Chris Bradshaw Purple Penguins Quantum Breaks EP Artificial Bliss

11 ISHI VU Metamorfos Metamorfos Different Recordings

12 KRYPT KTE (original mix) Kult Diffuse Reality

13 Kynops Under Light Tabletten Vol 4 Mind Games Recordings

14 FERDINGER Lontano Sog EP Arts

15 MELLA DEE Ridgewood (Yoofy mix) Ridgewood Warehouse Music

16 ROBBIE JAY & REDUB Thrill (Roberth remix) Thrill (Remixed) Suevi

17 TOMAS KUNKEL Funky Steps Split Gomboc

18 AUTONOMOUS The Void Dialekt EP Avoidant

19 214 This One’s For Rexing Rex & Shuffle Klakson

20 MZPERX Cosmic Glue Cosmic Glue EP Intact Dark Balance

21 GHOST IN THE MACHINE Hall Of Flame Breaking The Seal Perc Trax

22 EDO MESSINA Who Are You (original mix) Spread Your Visions BlackLapse

23 TOXIC DNA I Can Dance Rave On Rave Luft

24 Wislov Do You Feel The Rave (original mix) All The Rave 1991 Kniteforce

25 Shadowplay Hole In The Speaker (original mix) All The Rave 1991 Kniteforce

26 GHOST IN THE MACHINE Nexus 96 Breaking The Seal Perc Trax

27 ARKAJO Untitled (Run Away With Me) Nadir Aniara Recordings

28 Baby J I Wanna Tell U Something Original Bad Bwoy Time Is Now

29 SENSA No More Groovin’ & No More Strictly Flava