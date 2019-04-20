Beatscape 12/04/2019

# – Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label
1 – MASIS – Singers & Players (Maes remix) – Singers & Players Remixes – Dub Communication
2 – FLOWDAN – Welcome To London – Welcome To London – Tru Thoughts
3 – CAM LASKY – Tokyo Hyaku Synchronicity #107 Middle World – Tokyo Hyaku Synchronicity #107 Middle World – Kwaioto
4 – J-E-T-S/JIMMY EDGAR/MACHINEDRUM feat DAWN RICHARD – Potions – Potions – Innovative Leisure
5 – Duff Disco – Burning Hot – Le Depanneur – Editorial
6 – Jack Tennis – Do You Hear Me Out There – Take It To Church Vol 2 – Midnight Riot
7 – THAT NEEDS AN EDIT – Relight Dan’s Fire – Multi-Track Freakouts – Alpaca Edits
8 – TOMMY GLASSES – Waste My Time – Sweet Lover – NYLO
9 – DAVID ANTHONY feat TARA JAMELLE – Dream Chaser (extended mix) – Dream Chaser – Planet Hum
10 – DJ BELOVED feat SHEREE HICKS – L.O.V.E. U (Booker T remix) – L.O.V.E. U – Quantize Recordings
11 – Tyrone Solomon & Martino Lozej – Black Arts Movement (Main mix) – Black Action Committee (Remixes) – DNH
12 – ROSS COUCH – Get To It – Get To It – Body Rhythm
13 – FIZZIKX – I Want You Back – All I See Is You EP – 3rd Way Recordings
14 – Peter Koren – Morgan Nachr – OS019 – Open Sound
15 – Booman – God’s Got It (DJ Spen remix) – Take It To Church Vol 2 – Midnight Riot
16 – GENIUS OF TIME – Smiling Into Eternity – Peace Bird EP – Running Back
17 – TREVOR GORDON – Everything We Do Is Jus Funk! – Everything We Do Is Jus Funk! – Dub City Traxx
18 – LESSOVSKY – New Ritual (Hicky & Kalo remix) – New Ritual EP – Plaisirs Sonores
19 – THEN & MATCHY – Stella (Jaap Ligthart remix) – Stella – Manual Music
20 – DeRijk – The Realm – 13th Hour Vol 2 – 13th Hour
21 – Earth Trax & Newborn Jr. – Untitled 4 – Earth 001 – Ziemia
22 – DREAMAWAKEN – Kalipha (Klartraum Live Cinematic remix) – Trilithon – Lucidflow
23 – Sascha Rydell – Jadis – Fachwerk Part 3 – Fachwerk
24 – Roman Lindau – Architecture Amour – Fachwerk Part 3 – Fachwerk
25 – LOCKED GROOVE – Out Of Orbit – Out Of Orbit – Hotflush Recordings