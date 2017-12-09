BEATSCAPE 09/12/2017

|#
|Artist
|Track
|Album
|Label
|01
|RYAN JAMES FORD
|F5th3 Zult1
|MDR 23
|Marcel Dettmann
|02
|OF NORWAY
|Don’t Break The Silence (Shayde & Alex Flitsch’s One & A Half remix)
|The Loneliest Man In Space Remixed Part 5/Don’t Break The Silence (Shayde & Alex Flitsch’s One & A Half remix)
|Connaisseur
|03
|Tale Of Us
|Notte senza fine (Kiasmos Remix)
|Endless (Remixes)
|Deutsche Grammophon
|04
|Stefan Kaye
|Querencia
|Link Six
|Seven Villas
|05
|PAUL HAZENDONK
|Sanction (Idham remix)
|Sanction Remixed
|Manual Music
|06
|COLM K
|Seeing
|Heights
|All City
|07
|MAX PAPARELLA
|Nitty Gritty (Manna remix)
|Nitty Gritty
|Irma Dancefloor
|08
|IRON CURTIS
|L & P
|Lights EP Part 2
|Hudd Traxx
|09
|MARGOT
|Taormina
|Amore A Bordo Pista
|Life And Death
|10
|KEVIN OVER
|Amoura (Art Alfie remix)
|Where To Begin
|Madhouse
|11
|BUNNY ON ACID
|It’s On (feat Amp Fiddler – Marcel Lune remix)
|What Colours Are?
|Studio Rockers
|12
|PHLEGMATIC DOGS
|Westcoaster
|Westcoaster
|Night Bass
|13
|TOSCA
|Export Import
|Export Import
|K7
|14
|TROMMER
|Lost Moment (Mau Maioli remix)
|Lost Moment EP
|Cabana Music
|15
|Vertical Spectrum
|Infected Rain
|Midnight Poison
|Dynamic Reflection
|17
|Amelie Lens
|Stay With Me (Perc Remix)
|Stay With Me
|Stay With Me
|18
|BRENDON MOELLER
|Magic City
|Magic City EP
|Echocord Colour
|19
|PIXELORD
|Sleeping Giant
|Blockchain
|Infinite Machine
|20
|OSCAR MULERO
|Form (Chevel remix)
|Contents – Pattern Series 4 Remixes Part 2 EP
|Warm Up
|21
|FLORIAN MEINDL
|Frame Of Mind (Sigha remix)
|Time Illusion Remixes
|Flash Recordings
|22
|STENNY
|3KK-CB SAT
|Old Bad Habits
|Ilian Tape
|23
|CLARK
|Honey Badger
|Honey Badger/Pig
|Warp
|24
|DISTANCE
|Scratch The Surface
|Clash
|Chestplate
|25
|JONNY FAITH
|Glide
|La Lune
|Tru Thoughts
|26
|SCHULZ AUDIO
|Anistropia
|Laniakea
|Cold Tear