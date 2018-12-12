Beatscape 08/12/2018

# – Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label
1 – LIGOVSKOI – Behaim – Esam – Field
2 – Oneohtrix Point Never – Last Known Image Of A Song (Ryuichi Sakamoto Rework) – Love In The Time Of Lexapro – Warp
3 – PARRIS – Puro Rosaceaes (KMOS remix) – Puro Rosaceaes – Idle Hands
4 – AAAA – Sleepy 4 Life – Acid Avengers 010 – Tripalium
5 – DIFUSION – Afrocal – I Can Feel It – Editorial
6 – Majora – Sway (feat Correigh) – 10 Years Of RKS 2 Of 2 – Roska Kicks & Snares
7 – ATFC – Strong 2 Survive – Strong 2 Survive – Toolroom
10 – CHICO FLASH – Promises (original mix) – Promises – Dub City Traxx
9 – AGATHA PHER – Light Shadow – Skinthings – Seven Villas
10 – JEREMY SYLVESTER feat JADEY LEIGH – Set You Free – Set You Free – Urban Dubz
11 – FLASHMOB – Bo Bo Boom – Bo Bo Boom EP – Sola
12 – FRANKIE J – Reasons Why – Subliminal Massages – Flapjack
13 – ROCKET DUBZ feat ISLA JAY – Crazy (One Dark Martian dub mix) – Crazy – Pogo House
14 – HELL DRIVER – Retro Future – Retro Future EP – Naked Lunch
15 – SENZALA – Illusions – Illusions – Knee Deep In Sound
16 – EROL ALKAN – Silver Echoes – Spectrum/Silver Echoes – Phantasy
17 – NORMAN NODGE – Tacit Knowing – Embodiment EP – Ostgut Ton
18 – BNJMN – Titan Dome – Hypnagogia – Delsin
19 – Atis, Cassegrain – Samael (Cassegrain Remix) – Movement I – Form and Function
20 – NOCOW – Neva – Atoner – Rekids
21 – SHELLEY PARKER – Angel Oak (Ploy remix) – Red Cotton EP – Hessle Audio
22 – FLONE – Little Creature In The Night – Little Creature In The Night – Liquid Brilliants
23 – MARCO LAZOVIC – Untitled 2 – Young Days – Lobster Theremin
24 – RAY KEITH – Killa Sound – Dub Riddim/Killa Sound – Jungle Cakes
25 – DJ CHOPPAH – Its All Right – Ruling Sound – Asbo
26 – WAS A BE – Move – Move – Shogun Audio
27 – KILJOY – Bad Man – Bad Man/Air Raid – Function
28 – CLOUDS – Skulcoast – Heavy The Eclipse – Electric Deluxe
29 – KRAVE – Untitled – Revenge – Sub Code Digital
30 – BJARKI – ( . )_( . ) – ( . )_( . ) – K7