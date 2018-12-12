Beatscape 08/12/2018

# – Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label

1 – LIGOVSKOI – Behaim – Esam – Field

2 – Oneohtrix Point Never – Last Known Image Of A Song (Ryuichi Sakamoto Rework) – Love In The Time Of Lexapro – Warp

3 – PARRIS – Puro Rosaceaes (KMOS remix) – Puro Rosaceaes – Idle Hands

4 – AAAA – Sleepy 4 Life – Acid Avengers 010 – Tripalium

5 – DIFUSION – Afrocal – I Can Feel It – Editorial

6 – Majora – Sway (feat Correigh) – 10 Years Of RKS 2 Of 2 – Roska Kicks & Snares

7 – ATFC – Strong 2 Survive – Strong 2 Survive – Toolroom

10 – CHICO FLASH – Promises (original mix) – Promises – Dub City Traxx

9 – AGATHA PHER – Light Shadow – Skinthings – Seven Villas

10 – JEREMY SYLVESTER feat JADEY LEIGH – Set You Free – Set You Free – Urban Dubz

11 – FLASHMOB – Bo Bo Boom – Bo Bo Boom EP – Sola

12 – FRANKIE J – Reasons Why – Subliminal Massages – Flapjack

13 – ROCKET DUBZ feat ISLA JAY – Crazy (One Dark Martian dub mix) – Crazy – Pogo House

14 – HELL DRIVER – Retro Future – Retro Future EP – Naked Lunch

15 – SENZALA – Illusions – Illusions – Knee Deep In Sound

16 – EROL ALKAN – Silver Echoes – Spectrum/Silver Echoes – Phantasy

17 – NORMAN NODGE – Tacit Knowing – Embodiment EP – Ostgut Ton

18 – BNJMN – Titan Dome – Hypnagogia – Delsin

19 – Atis, Cassegrain – Samael (Cassegrain Remix) – Movement I – Form and Function

20 – NOCOW – Neva – Atoner – Rekids

21 – SHELLEY PARKER – Angel Oak (Ploy remix) – Red Cotton EP – Hessle Audio

22 – FLONE – Little Creature In The Night – Little Creature In The Night – Liquid Brilliants

23 – MARCO LAZOVIC – Untitled 2 – Young Days – Lobster Theremin

24 – RAY KEITH – Killa Sound – Dub Riddim/Killa Sound – Jungle Cakes

25 – DJ CHOPPAH – Its All Right – Ruling Sound – Asbo

26 – WAS A BE – Move – Move – Shogun Audio

27 – KILJOY – Bad Man – Bad Man/Air Raid – Function

28 – CLOUDS – Skulcoast – Heavy The Eclipse – Electric Deluxe

29 – KRAVE – Untitled – Revenge – Sub Code Digital

30 – BJARKI – ( . )_( . ) – ( . )_( . ) – K7