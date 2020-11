Beatscape 07/11/2020

– Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label

1 – NON SQUARE – Hold On – Hold On – Mesh

2 – PIERS KIRWAN – Dialogue – Dialogue EP – Boogie Cafe

3 – SOUND SUPPORT – Europe (Prins Thomas Diskomiks) – Stab By Stab – Internasjonal

4 – Lrusse – Maxi – Maximum Joy Part 3 – Alfresco Disco

5 – LAROYE – Twisted – Be The Change – Freerange

6 – JOE CORTI – Let Me Tell You Why – China White 004 – China White

7 – DAMIAN LAZARUS/JEM COOKE – Into The Sun (Mano Le Tough P20 remix) – Into The Sun – Crosstown Rebels

8 – RELIC – F – D – Constant Black

9 – FRANCK BOULY – Without Parabens – Tone Up EP – Brique Rouge

10 – SATOSHI FUMI – Forester – Forester/Jambeats – Unknown Season

11 – SCAN 7 – The Best Is Yet To Come – Sooner Than Later EP – Heist Recordings

12 – LEON (ITALY) – Disco 3000 – Disco 3000 – Hot Creations

13 – IMPACT feat JADE VOICE – You Lied To Me (Statix Cut-Up remix) – You Lied To Me (Remixes) – Highly Swung

14 – GLENN ASTRO – Slow Poke Flange – Homespun – Tartelet

15 – ELIPHINO – Eddy – Maelstrom – Hypercolour

16 – NUAGES – No Work Today (2020 remastered version) – Blanc EP – F Communications

17 – DAN ONLY – Terraforming – Deciduous Dubs EP – Dirt Crew

18 – JIIMI – Space Communication – Space Communication – Lazuli

19 – ROMAN FLUGEL – Pattern 13 – Tracks On Delivery – Sister Midnight

20 – RHYTHM PART/SUB WASHER – Siempre – Cronicas – DZB

21 – A-SIM – Spin Adjust – The Puppet Master – Human Disease Network

22 – MIKAEL JOHNSON – Rave Nation – Rave Nation EP – Tri Box Rec

23 – ROBERT HOOD – The Cure – Nothing Stops Detroit – Rekids

24 – MAGNA PIA – The Beauty Of Loulan – Tocharian EP – Soma

25 – RAVERSTAYWIFME – Lames – 0 – Clan Destine

26 – MRD – Oslo – Superwoman 2.0 – Arts