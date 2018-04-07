Beatscape 07/04/2018

|#
|Artist
|Track
|Album
|Label
|01
|DANIEL AVERY
|Projector
|Song For Alpha
|Phantasy Sound
|02
|NORWOOD
|Live Your Life
|Give Me Time EP
|Apollo
|03
|EYES
|Aquatic Dream
|Aquatic Dream
|Atlantic Jaxx
|04
|FRITS WENTINK
|Theme 5
|Two Bar House Music & Chord Stuff Vol 2
|Wolf Music Recordings
|05
|LUIGI EGITTO/ANGELO DRAETTA
|1992
|1992
|Leda Music
|JUS TADI
|All Day (original mix)
|All Day
|Closer To Truth
|07
|Lone
|Rent Cheque Night
|Inside Out
|Aus Music
|08
|DEMUJA
|Take
|Come To Me
|Madhouse
|09
|BLAQ SOUL
|Damaged
|Instrumental Journey
|Offering Recordings
|10
|SILK 86
|The Other Side
|The Other Side
|Shall Not Fade
|11
|Matt Caine
|The Break Up
|20 Years Of Nordic Trax
|Nordic Trax
|12
|PARANOIA106
|Drops Of Dew (Hiroshi Watanabe Deep Cosmos remix)
|Drops Of Dew
|Hypnotic Room
|13
|HIDDEN EMPIRE
|World Of Fantasy
|Mind Palace
|Stil Vor Talent
|14
|KOLJA GERSTENBERG
|Muffsound (G Markus G-mix)
|East Shake
|Monologues
|15
|Martyn
|Feel The Magnetism
|Inside Out
|Aus Music
|16
|JASPER WOLFF & MAARTEN MITTENDORFF
|Tesseract (original mix)
|Tesseract
|Delsin
|17
|STEVE PARKER
|Cloud M29
|Interplanetary Dust LP
|Planet Rhythm
|18
|Re.you, Floyd Lavine,
|Seamless (Original Mix)
|Khana EP
|Moon Harbour Recordings
|19
|CHRIS SHAPE
|Eat The Bankers
|Eat The Bankers
|International DeeJay Gigolo
|20
|VLADW
|The History Will Absolve Me
|Lucid Minds EP
|Dynamic Reflection
|21
|THROWING SNOW
|Simmer
|Simmer
|Houndstooth
|22
|NORBERTO LUSSO
|Accazero6
|Terra EP
|23
|MARLA SINGER
|Blurred Visions (original mix)
|Reforms
|Suara
|24
|STP
|The Fall (Panamax Refix)
|The Fall (Remixes)
|The Final Experiment
|25
|NDREA
|Radiant
|Remade
|Ilian Tape
|26
|GAUSS
|Dweller
|Maximum Entropy EP
|Ornate Music
|27
|Youandewan
|Insel 2000
|Inside Out
|Aus Music