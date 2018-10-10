Beatscape 06/10/2018

# – Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label

1 – Arno Gonzalez – The Score (Main Mix) – ObendeepTech, Vol. 2 – Obenmusik

2 – VLAD CAIA – Expand – Spaces – Shahr Farang

3 – SUNA PATH – Smoked Bats – Intermezzo – Rawax

4 – ROBERTA feat LADY BLACKTRONIKA – Pain & Pleasure – Pain & Pleasure EP – Night Moves

5 – ALMA NEGRA – From The Heart – Conversation EP – Heist Recordings

6 – LOVEBIRDS – Lost (Lay-Far Club mix) – Lost (feat Stee Downes) – Teardrop Recordings

7 – SASKIN S – What Do You Need? – Night Grooves – Masterworks Music

8 – DJ TAYTA – Chroma Lead – Shrine – Guangzhou Underground

9 – PHOTONZ – Neo Tokyo – Metanime EP – Unknown To The Unknown

10 – CHINASKI – Paura – Bodies And Places – Live At Robert Johnson

11 – THE DOVE – Feels Like Fire – Vault Traxx – Turbo Recordings

12 – ARCHIE B – Give This Up – Give This Up – Champion

13 – MAX COOPER – Platonic – One Hundred Billion Sparks – Mesh

14 – Lorenz Rhode – Marakuja – Deep Love 2018 – Dirt Crew

15 – STEPHAN BODZIN & MARC ROMBOY – Kerberos Revisited (Solomun & Johannes Brecht remix) – Kerberos (Remixes) – Systematic Recordings

16 – HERZEL – TWO – Forms EP – Uncanny Valley

17 – ROGER VAN LUNTEREN – Sleepless – Rosa Dos Ventos – Something Happening Somewhere

18 – Gunnar Haslam – Verisone Antica – Spectral 139 – Spectral Sound

19 – Dima (aka Vitalic) – Just Like in 1998 (Original Mix) – Sounds of Life – Citizen Records (WAS)

20 – GREEN VELVET/COYU – The Last Generation (Coyu Raw mix) – The Last Generation – Suara

21 – THOMAS P HECKMANN – Acid Head (CJ Bolland Bad Acid remix) – Body Music Remixes – Monnom Black

22 – BERG JAAR – DaIl – Silo EP – Planet Rhythm

23 – Jelly3000 – Wave A Wand – Bavarian Stallion Series 003 – RFR

24 – HYPHO – Guillotine – ENC039D – Encrypted Audio

25 – OTTO VON SCHIRACH – Captive Earth People – Captive Earth People – Triangle Earth

26 – LAWRENCE HART/CASUALLY HERE – Wanderlust – Wanderlust – Hotflush Recordings