Beatscape 04/04/2020

# Artist Track Album/EP Label
1 ARNAUD REBOTINI Minimize Contact Between People (Pablo Bozzi remix) Digital Lockdown (This Is A Quarantine) Blackstrobe
2 IMRE KISS Oimachi (Intergalactic Gary remix) Oimachi EP Dalmata Daniel
3 SASCHA FUNKE Valuta Genex 2 Permanent Vacation
4 JOEY ANDERSON Heaven Help Us Rainbow Doll Avenue 66
5 EDITORS/JORIS VOORN Upside Down (Joris Voorn remix) Upside Down (Joris Voorn Remix) Spectrum
6 Westcoast Goddess The Inner Snoopy The Inner Snoopy – EP We Play House
7 PABLO & SHOEY Do It Backwards (Pablo’s Air Raid dub) Do It Backwards EP Sprechen
8 ALMA NEGRA Fire Fire EP Codek
9 DISCOJUICE Let’s Go Out Dance In Outer Space EP Flankup Recordings
10 Gandahar Open Minded Nights To Recollect The Groove Stage
11 THE BRAXTONS The Boss (Masters At Work Album mix) The Boss Rhino Atlantic
12 SOUL MINORITY Your Love (Demarkus Lewis remix) Soul Minority Classics Kolour Recordings
13 SCOTT DIAZ That’s My Vibe That’s My Vibe Extra Credit
14 BLACK LOOPS Blue Pill Something Special EP Freerange
15 Alva Noto Uni Blue (Luis Da Silva Remix) Unieqav (Remixes) Nton
16 SEB ZITO Flow Catch My Drift? Hot Creations
17 BICEP Atlas Atlas Ninja Tune
18 Madben Night Sequence Night Sequence Bedrock
19 SIMONE TAVAZZI Affair Factory EP Planet Rhythm
20 KLOVES Verrat Abstraction EP Selected
21 WEHBBA Coup Of Doubt Straight Lines & Sharp Corners Drumcode
22 Tripeo The Elephant in the Room The Elephant in the Room SQNC Records

