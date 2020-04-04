Beatscape 04/04/2020

|#
|Artist
|Track
|Album/EP
|Label
|1
|ARNAUD REBOTINI
|Minimize Contact Between People (Pablo Bozzi remix)
|Digital Lockdown (This Is A Quarantine)
|Blackstrobe
|2
|IMRE KISS
|Oimachi (Intergalactic Gary remix)
|Oimachi EP
|Dalmata Daniel
|3
|SASCHA FUNKE
|Valuta
|Genex 2
|Permanent Vacation
|4
|JOEY ANDERSON
|Heaven Help Us
|Rainbow Doll
|Avenue 66
|5
|EDITORS/JORIS VOORN
|Upside Down (Joris Voorn remix)
|Upside Down (Joris Voorn Remix)
|Spectrum
|6
|Westcoast Goddess
|The Inner Snoopy
|The Inner Snoopy – EP
|We Play House
|7
|PABLO & SHOEY
|Do It Backwards (Pablo’s Air Raid dub)
|Do It Backwards EP
|Sprechen
|8
|ALMA NEGRA
|Fire
|Fire EP
|Codek
|9
|DISCOJUICE
|Let’s Go Out
|Dance In Outer Space EP
|Flankup Recordings
|10
|Gandahar
|Open Minded
|Nights To Recollect
|The Groove Stage
|11
|THE BRAXTONS
|The Boss (Masters At Work Album mix)
|The Boss
|Rhino Atlantic
|12
|SOUL MINORITY
|Your Love (Demarkus Lewis remix)
|Soul Minority Classics
|Kolour Recordings
|13
|SCOTT DIAZ
|That’s My Vibe
|That’s My Vibe
|Extra Credit
|14
|BLACK LOOPS
|Blue Pill
|Something Special EP
|Freerange
|15
|Alva Noto
|Uni Blue (Luis Da Silva Remix)
|Unieqav (Remixes)
|Nton
|16
|SEB ZITO
|Flow
|Catch My Drift?
|Hot Creations
|17
|BICEP
|Atlas
|Atlas
|Ninja Tune
|18
|Madben
|Night Sequence
|Night Sequence
|Bedrock
|19
|SIMONE TAVAZZI
|Affair
|Factory EP
|Planet Rhythm
|20
|KLOVES
|Verrat
|Abstraction EP
|Selected
|21
|WEHBBA
|Coup Of Doubt
|Straight Lines & Sharp Corners
|Drumcode
|22
|Tripeo
|The Elephant in the Room
|The Elephant in the Room
|SQNC Records