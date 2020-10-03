Beatscape 03/10/2020

– Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label

1 – OPOLOPO – Silkworms – Sickla (Part 2) – Local Talk

2 – Love Committee – « Pass The Buck (Joaquin « »Joe » » Claussell remix) » – Salsoul Meets West End (Reworks) – Salsoul

3 – JB BOOGIE – Cuba Libre – Cocktail EP – Furious Mandrill

4 – Art Of Tones – Never Sleep – Apparel Music B-Day 10 – Apparel Music

5 – ANDY BACH – Feel The Groove – Feel The Groove – Piston Recordings

6 – AP – Terrace Fever (Dance System’s World Cup mix) – You – Pomme Frite

7 – Gil Berto – Menina – Edits & Sexy Things Vol 1 – heartbeat Revolution

8 – 2 RAW/M DOC/STEVE SILK HURLEY – We Got The Funk (Steve Silk Hurley Hip House mix) – We Got The Funk – S&S

9 – SOUL CENTRAL – Jack The Power (Jackin mix) – Jack The Power – Dopewax

10 – Damian Lazarus & Jem Cooke – Into The Sun – Flourish – Crosstown Rebels

11 – HUGO LX – Untitled (Paris Kept It Moving) – Inifinite Ways EP – Jazzy Couscous

12 – Lotche – Outside – Cuts 1 – Neo Apparatus

13 – RUFF STUFF – Dubby Tales – Dubby Tales EP – Slothboogie

14 – MICROESFERA – Elastic Triggers 002 – Elastic Triggers – Data

15 – JaddajaddaPlay – Flagrende Gevanter (Prins Thomas edit) – FPXX15 – 15 Years Full Pupp – Full Pupp

16 – JIMPSTER – Smile For A While – Smile For A While – Freerange

17 – WILL SAUL – Your Time Is Up – Your Time Is Up (Move D Extended Mix) – Skint

18 – REZA & TOM CHUBB – Take Me Higher (original mix) – Take Me Higher – Simma Black

19 – LAURENCE GUY – Experience Health – Your Good Times Will Come – Shall Not Fade

20 – Anthony Rother – Stellarator – Stellarator Hyperway – Cultivated Electronics

21 – FUTURE FUNK SQUAD/BASSBIN TWINS/STU BROOTAL – 3 Dimensions (Bassbin Twins remix) – 3 Dimensions – Inextinct

22 – BAKEY – Take It Further – Take It Further – Time Is Now

23 – VERSALIFE – Cyclical Pathway – Manifold – 20 20 Vision Recordings

24 – JUPITER JAX – Breathing You Out – No Such Thing – 100% Silk

25 – CHRISTIAN SMITH/ERIC SNEO feat DJ RUSH – Line Of Descent – Ride The Waves/Line Of Descent – Tronic

26 – UMEK – Intricately – Intricately EP – 1605 Music Therapy

27 – No Neim & CXDENX – Contact Space – No Neim & Friends 2.0 – Alienator

28 – CELEC – Floor Shaker – Floor Shaker – Get naked