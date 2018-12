Beatscape 01/12/2018

# – Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label

1 – ERCOS BLANKA – Brigante – Classic Trick – Seven Villas

2 – SAM RUFFILLO – Through The Garden – Through The Garden – Irma Dancefloor

3 – KAWUKU SOUND – Many Hands – Kawaku Sound – Banana Hill

4 – FUNK REVERSE – People Get Up – Indahouse 3 – Sound Exhibitions

5 – WAAJEED – I Ain’t Safe (feat Ideeyah) – From The Dirt – Dirt Tech Reck

6 – Black Loops feat. Nikos Haropoulos – 7hills – 7hills –

7 – Jack Sinclair – I Got Soul – Strictly House SCTY Vol 3 – SCTY

8 – FRANKIE J – The House That Jack Built – Back To Jack – Flapjack

9 – MORLACK – Happy Feeling – Happy Feeling – Royal Soul

10 – CONNY – Song For Eva (Brooklyn Rave mix) – Song For Eva EP – Cold Tonic

11 – GERRY READ – Preventing – Preventing Violence Against Ears – Accidental Jnr

12 – SEB WILDBLOOD – Grab The Wheel – Grab The Wheel – All My Thoughts

13 – WAAJEED – Make It Happen (feat CJay Hill) – From The Dirt – Dirt Tech Reck

14 – MURDER HE WROTE – All I Ever Needed – Expectations EP – Rhythm Athletic

15 – ART VANDELAY – Ballin – VDI001 – Birdie

16 – BOOKA SHADE – Cyril’s Garden – Sacred/Cyril’s Garden – Blaufield Music

17 – JUSTIN CUDMORE – About To Burst – Twisted Love/About To Burst – Phonica White

18 – ANDREW RED HAND – Bombing For Peace – Revolution ’89 – Lobster Theremin

19 – ZICO HOUSE JUNKIE – An Evidence Of Time – An Evidence Of Time EP – Obenmusik

20 – JENSEN INTERCEPTOR & ASSEMBLER CODE – Battery Assault – Hyper Reality EP – Cultivated Electronics

21 – MARC ROMBOY – Zukunft – Moonface/Zukunft – Systematic Recordings

22 – HARVEY MCKAY – The Other Side Of The Void – The Other Side Of The Void – Suara

23 – Victoria 52 – Departure MASTER – Redemption EP – Epione

24 – LO SHEA – Activation – Activation/Pressure – DEXT Recordings

25 – THE BURRELL CONNECTION – Orbit_458 – Hyper / Orbit – Craigie Knowes

26 – DOPPLEREFFEKT – Hayflick Limit – Athanatos – Leisure System