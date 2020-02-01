Beatscape 01/02/2020

|#
|Artist
|Track
|Album/EP
|Label
|1
|MARQUIS HAWKES
|CS Groove
|Hashtag Life Goals
|Aus Music
|2
|ANDHIM
|Last Song (Catz ‘n Dogz remix)
|The Remixes Part 2
|Superfriends
|3
|LIFE SCIENCES DIVISION
|Belvedere
|Alienplatz
|Salt Mines
|4
|VNTM
|Orange Skies
|The Last Trip
|Stil Vol Talent
|5
|JULIAN WASSERMANN/FLORIAN KRUSE
|Fegen
|Rivera
|Terminal M
|6
|GERRY READ
|Pinky
|Mass Media (Explicit)
|2 B Real
|7
|SOFIA KOURTESIS
|Sarita Colonia
|Sarita Colonia
|Warp
|8
|SHAUN REEVES
|Louden
|Symbols EP
|Visionquest
|9
|SMITTY & DAVENPORT
|Deep Under
|Rebirth EP
|Adaptation
|10
|SKATEBARD/LAUER
|The Light
|Volpe
|Live At Robert Johnson
|11
|BRAME & HAMO feat ANTHONY ACID
|Its Time To (Steffi remix)
|Its Time To
|Ellum
|12
|SKATEBARD/LAUER
|Fluto
|Volpe
|Live At Robert Johnson
|13
|HARRISON BDP
|The Devil In Disguise
|Cathedrals
|Lost Palms
|14
|BRYAN KESSLER
|Even My Cigarettes Taste Like You
|Bryan Kessler « Rough Club Poetry » (Now Now Now 10)
|Me Me Me
|15
|BREAK THE LIMITS
|Runnin Scared
|Part Three
|Musique Pour La Danse
|16
|KIRK DEGIORGIO
|Arc Mode (Mark Broom remix)
|Arc Mode EP
|Suara
|17
|REINIER ZONNEVELD
|For The People
|Feel Free
|Filth On Acid
|18
|KRISTIAN HEIKKILA
|Komplex
|Strobe
|Say What
|19
|T78/DINO MAGGIORANA
|I Got What U Need
|Hardcore
|Bruto Vintage
|20
|DJEDJOTRONIC
|Global Surveillance
|Boish
|Boysnoize
|21
|DELTA FUNKTIONEN
|Siberian Surf
|North Point EP
|Cultivated Electronics
|22
|P?p? Elle
|Oblivion
|Intease 0102
|Increase The Groove
|23
|BASH/JULIO BASHMORE
|Jubilee (original mix)
|Jubilee
|24
|DAN T
|You Like (2 Step mix)
|You Like
|25
|GEODE
|Ruh (feat C Tivey – original mix)
|Geode Selection
|Deep Heads
|MUNGK
|Kabuki
|Taoist EP
|27
|GEODE
|Variations On A Theme (original mix)
|Geode Selection
|Deep Heads
|28
|BLUTCH
|Competition
|Competition