Publié le

Potatohead People dj-set

Le duo Potatohead People à sortie Mellow Fantasay en octobre 2020, un album remarqué puisqu’il était n° 1 des playlists du réseau Radio Campus France.

https://potatoheadpeople.bandcamp.com/album/mellow-fantasy

Le mix est un mélange enjoué de Hip-Hop Funky, de Funk, de R’n’b et de Disco, parfait pour entamé quelques pas de danse où que vous soyez.

La tracklist de ce mix exclusif :

  1. Carver High – Do You Have It All Together (Rappin’ It To Ya)
  2. Lillo Thomas – (You’re A) Good Girl
  3. Ohio Players – Follow Me
  4. Illa J – Universe (prod. by Potatohead People)
  5. Edseven – Freaky (Meet Me Halfway) [Potatohead People Remix]
  6. Thomas Dolby – Dissidents
  7. Steve Lacy – Some
  8. Amp Fiddler – Slippin’ On Ya Pimpin’
  9. 52nd Street – Tell Me How It Feels
  10. Mackenzie & Gardiner – From Time
  11. Illa J – Sunflower ft. a l l i e
  12. Pat Lok – Lucid (Potatohead People Remix)
  13. Barbara Mitchell – Get Me Through The Night
  14. PlusTwo – Stop Fantasy (12” Version)
  15. Howard Johnson – Let This Dream Be Real (Remix)
  16. Potatohead People – No Sleep Til MTL
  17. Potatohead People – Hidden Levels ft. Clear Mortifee
  18. Hot Cuisine – You And Me

 

