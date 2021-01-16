Potatohead People dj-set

Le duo Potatohead People à sortie Mellow Fantasay en octobre 2020, un album remarqué puisqu’il était n° 1 des playlists du réseau Radio Campus France.
https://potatoheadpeople.bandcamp.com/album/mellow-fantasy
Le mix est un mélange enjoué de Hip-Hop Funky, de Funk, de R’n’b et de Disco, parfait pour entamé quelques pas de danse où que vous soyez.
La tracklist de ce mix exclusif :
- Carver High – Do You Have It All Together (Rappin’ It To Ya)
- Lillo Thomas – (You’re A) Good Girl
- Ohio Players – Follow Me
- Illa J – Universe (prod. by Potatohead People)
- Edseven – Freaky (Meet Me Halfway) [Potatohead People Remix]
- Thomas Dolby – Dissidents
- Steve Lacy – Some
- Amp Fiddler – Slippin’ On Ya Pimpin’
- 52nd Street – Tell Me How It Feels
- Mackenzie & Gardiner – From Time
- Illa J – Sunflower ft. a l l i e
- Pat Lok – Lucid (Potatohead People Remix)
- Barbara Mitchell – Get Me Through The Night
- PlusTwo – Stop Fantasy (12” Version)
- Howard Johnson – Let This Dream Be Real (Remix)
- Potatohead People – No Sleep Til MTL
- Potatohead People – Hidden Levels ft. Clear Mortifee
- Hot Cuisine – You And Me