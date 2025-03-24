Tour-Maubourg (Dj-Set)

Tour-Maubourg, a key figure in the French electronic music scene and a pioneer of the new jazz house movement, returns with The Panorama Sessions Vol. 2, an EP that reinterprets his most iconic tracks with his live band. Recorded in the unique setting of the Panorama Studio in Brussels, this project combines the energy of live performance with the precision of studio production. This upcoming release represents a new chapter in the journey of an artist who stands at the crossroads of house, jazz, and contemporary electronic music.

All tracks composed & arranged by Pierre d’Estienne d’Orves

Saxophonist : Ismael Ndir

Drums : Fréjus Méa

Tour-Maubourg – Intro (Pont Neuf records)

Tour-Maubourg – La Révolte du coeur (Pont Neuf Records)

Tour-Maubourg Ensemble – Floating on Silence (Panorama Version) (Pont Neuf Records)

Tour-Maubourg Ensemble – I Wanna (Panorama Version) (Pont-Neuf Records)

Tour-Maubourg Ensemble – Ode To Love (Panorama Version) (Pont Neuf Records)

Tour-Maubourg Ensemble – Just Believe (Panorama Version) (Pont Neuf Records)

Tour-Maubourg, Dublon & Manon – Raining But It’s Okay (Original mix) (Délicieuse Records)

Berlioz – Deep In It (Tour-Maubourg Deep Mix) (Unreleased)

Tour-Maubourg Ensemble – Stay (Tour-Maubourg’s Extended dub)

Tour-Maubourg – The Music (Pont Neuf Records)

Tour-Maubourg – Solaced (Pont Neuf Records)

Tour-Maubourg – L’hiver (Pont Neuf Records)

Tour-Maubourg – La plainte d’aurore (Pont Neuf Records)

Tour-Maubourg – I Wanna (Electronic version) (Pont Neuf Records)