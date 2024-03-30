Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-30-03-2024

Playlist :

Down To Earth > Curiosity Killed The Cat
1987 /

Green River > Creedence Creawater Revival
1969 /

Labour Of Love > Hue & Cry
1987 /

(Is This The Way To) Amarillo > Tony Christie
1971 /

Go Deh Yaka (Go To The Top) > Monyaka
1983 /

Love The One You're With > Isley Brothers
1971 /

Running With The Night > Lionel Richie
1984 /

Song Of The Sirene > This Mortal Coil
1983 /

Games People Play > Joe South
1969 /

Nucleus/Day After Day (The Show Must Go On) > Alan Parsons Project
1978 /

A Walk In The Sky > Flower Pot Men
1967 /

Spooky > Classics IV
1967 /

Dance With The Devil > Cozy Powell
1974 /

My Life > Billy Joel
1978 /

Groupy Girl > Tony Joe White
1970 /

Stop > Sam Brown
1988 /

