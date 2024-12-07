Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-07-12-2024

Playlist :

So Macho > Sinitta
1986 /

You Got What It Takes > Bobby Thurston
1980 /

Rhinestone Cowboy > Glen Campbell
1977 /

Human > Human League
1986 /

Why Did You Do It > Stretch
1976 /

The Thrill Is Gone > B.B. King
1970 /

Boogie Wonderland > Earth, Wind & Fire & The Emotions
1981 /

Everything Is Tuesday > Chairmen Of The Board
1971 /

Patches > Clarence Carter
1970 /

Gold > Spandau Ballet
1983 /

To Make My Life Beautiful > Alex Harvey
1972 /

New Order > Blue Monday
1983 /

Pappa's Got A Brandnew Pigbag > Pigbag
1981 /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.