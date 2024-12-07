Le Musée des Oubliés-07-12-2024

Playlist :
So Macho > Sinitta
1986 /
You Got What It Takes > Bobby Thurston
1980 /
Rhinestone Cowboy > Glen Campbell
1977 /
Human > Human League
1986 /
Why Did You Do It > Stretch
1976 /
The Thrill Is Gone > B.B. King
1970 /
Boogie Wonderland > Earth, Wind & Fire & The Emotions
1981 /
Everything Is Tuesday > Chairmen Of The Board
1971 /
Patches > Clarence Carter
1970 /
Gold > Spandau Ballet
1983 /
To Make My Life Beautiful > Alex Harvey
1972 /
New Order > Blue Monday
1983 /
Pappa's Got A Brandnew Pigbag > Pigbag
1981 /