Le Musée des Oubliés-29-04-2023

Aujourd’hui une émission spéciale années 80 en honneur de ma nièce de Canada qui fête ses 50 ans en France avec sa famille.
Happy birthday to you!!!!
Playlist :
Kool & The Gang > Celevration
1980 /
Michael Jackson > Billy Jean
1983 /
ABBA > The WinnerTakes It Att
1980 /
Queen > Radio Ga Ga
1984 /
Phil Collins > You Can't Hurry Love
1982 /
Madonna > Like A Prayer
1989 /
Alan Parsons Project > Don't Anwser Me
1984 /
A-Ha > Take On Me
1985 /
Earth, Wind & Fire > Let's Groove
1981 /
Indeep > Last Night A DJ Saved My Life
1982 /
Donna Summer > She Works Hard For The Money
1983 /
Eurythmics > Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)
1983 /
Van Halen > Jump
1983 /
Altered Images > Happy Birthday
1981 /