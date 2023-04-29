Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-29-04-2023

Aujourd’hui une émission spéciale années 80 en honneur de ma nièce de Canada qui fête ses 50 ans en France avec sa famille.

Happy birthday to you!!!!

 

Playlist :

Kool & The Gang > Celevration
1980 /

Michael Jackson > Billy Jean
1983 /

ABBA > The WinnerTakes It Att
1980 /

Queen > Radio Ga Ga
1984 /

Phil Collins > You Can't Hurry Love
1982 /

Madonna > Like A Prayer
1989 /

Alan Parsons Project > Don't Anwser Me
1984 /

A-Ha > Take On Me
1985 /

Earth, Wind & Fire > Let's Groove
1981 /

Indeep > Last Night A DJ Saved My Life
1982 /

Donna Summer > She Works Hard For The Money
1983 /

Eurythmics > Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)
1983 /

Van Halen > Jump
1983 /

Altered Images > Happy Birthday
1981 /

