Le Musée des Oubliés-22-04-2023

Playlist :
Motions > Freedom
1969 /
Jan & Dean > Sidesurf Walkin'
1965 /
Mother's Finest > Piece Of The Action
1977 /
Alessi > Driftin'
1978 /
Juicy Lucy > Who Do You Love
1969 /
Wings > Let 'Em In
1976 /
Rolling Stones > Gimme Shelter
1969 /
David Soul > Don't Give Up On Us
1977 /
Stealers Wheel > Stuck In The Middle With You
1974 /
Elton John & Kiki Dee > Don't Go Breaking My Heart
1975 /
Beatles > In My Life
1965 /
Lovin' Spoonful > Younger Girl
1966 /
Melba Moore > This Is It
1976 /
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band > Mr. Bojangles
1970 /
Santa Esmeralda feat. Leroy Gomèz > Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood
1977 /
Doors > Tightrope Ride
1973 /