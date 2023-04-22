Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-22-04-2023

Motions > Freedom
1969 /

Jan & Dean > Sidesurf Walkin'
1965 /

Mother's Finest > Piece Of The Action
1977 /

Alessi > Driftin'
1978 /

Juicy Lucy > Who Do You Love
1969 /

Wings > Let 'Em In
1976 /

Rolling Stones > Gimme Shelter
1969 /

David Soul > Don't Give Up On Us
1977 /

Stealers Wheel > Stuck In The Middle With You
1974 /

Elton John & Kiki Dee > Don't Go Breaking My Heart
1975 /

Beatles > In My Life
1965 /

Lovin' Spoonful > Younger Girl
1966 /

Melba Moore > This Is It
1976 /

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band > Mr. Bojangles
1970 /

Santa Esmeralda feat. Leroy Gomèz > Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood
1977 /

Doors > Tightrope Ride
1973 /

