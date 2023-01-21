Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-21-01-2023

Comme tous les samedis 15 disques vinyles du passé de all around the world.

 

Bonne écoute,

 

Peter

Playlist :

Janis Joplin > Mercedez Benz
1971 /

Trammps > Hold Back The Night
1975 /

Genesis > Paperlatea
1982 /

Labelle > Lady Marmalade
1974 /

Donovan > Sunshine Superman
1966 /

Paul Hardcaste & Yves Mourousi > 19/Dix Neuf
1985 /

Billy Joel > Saigon
1981 /

Salsoul Orchestra > Tangerin
1976 /

Whitney Houston > So Emotional
1987 /

Elton John > Elderberry Wine
1973 /

Sam & Dave > Soul Sister, Brown Sugar
1968 /

Lee Michaels > Do You Know What I Mean
1971 /

Linx > Intuition
1981 /

Tracey Ullman > They Don't Know
1983 /

Mike & The Mechanics > Silent Running
1986 /

Kano > Another Life
1983 /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.