Publié le 21 janvier 202313 décembre 2022 par Peter Le Musée des Oubliés-21-01-2023 Comme tous les samedis 15 disques vinyles du passé de all around the world. Bonne écoute, Peter Playlist : Janis Joplin > Mercedez Benz 1971 / Trammps > Hold Back The Night 1975 / Genesis > Paperlatea 1982 / Labelle > Lady Marmalade 1974 / Donovan > Sunshine Superman 1966 / Paul Hardcaste & Yves Mourousi > 19/Dix Neuf 1985 / Billy Joel > Saigon 1981 / Salsoul Orchestra > Tangerin 1976 / Whitney Houston > So Emotional 1987 / Elton John > Elderberry Wine 1973 / Sam & Dave > Soul Sister, Brown Sugar 1968 / Lee Michaels > Do You Know What I Mean 1971 / Linx > Intuition 1981 / Tracey Ullman > They Don't Know 1983 / Mike & The Mechanics > Silent Running 1986 / Kano > Another Life 1983 /