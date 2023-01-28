Le Musée des Oubliés-28-01-2023

Playlist :
Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell > The Onion Song
1970 /
Jesse Green > Nice And Slow
1976 /
Love Unlimited > It May Be Winter Outside
1973 /
Bob & Earl > Harlem Shuffle
1963 /
Krokus > Bad Boys, Rag Dolls
1982 /
Hot Chocolate > So You Win Again
1977 /
Who > Substitute
1966 /
Vespucci > Young Hearts
1982 /
Electric Light Orchestra > Livin' Thing
1976 /
Freiheit > Keeping The Dream Alive
1986 /
Chicago Transit Authority > Question 67 & 68
1969 /
Al Johnson & Jean Carn > I'm Back For More
1980 /
Wallace Collection > Fly Me To The Earth
1969 /
S-Express > Theme From 'S-Express'
1988 /
Edelweiss > Bring Me Edelwess
1988 /
Club House > Billy Jean-Do It Again
1983 /