Le Musée des Oubliés-28-01-2023

Playlist :

Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell > The Onion Song
1970 /

Jesse Green > Nice And Slow
1976 /

Love Unlimited > It May Be Winter Outside
1973 /

Bob & Earl > Harlem Shuffle
1963 /

Krokus > Bad Boys, Rag Dolls
1982 /

Hot Chocolate > So You Win Again
1977 /

Who > Substitute
1966 /

Vespucci > Young Hearts
1982 /

Electric Light Orchestra > Livin' Thing
1976 /

Freiheit > Keeping The Dream Alive
1986 /

Chicago Transit Authority > Question 67 & 68
1969 /

Al Johnson & Jean Carn > I'm Back For More
1980 /

Wallace Collection > Fly Me To The Earth
1969 /

S-Express > Theme From 'S-Express'
1988 /

Edelweiss > Bring Me Edelwess
1988 /

Club House > Billy Jean-Do It Again
1983 /

