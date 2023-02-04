Le Musée des Oubliés-04-02-2023

Aujourd’hui je vous propose 17 titres du passé conservés dans le musée des oubliés.
Bonne écoute et/ou découverte.
Playlist :
Terence Trent D'Arby > Wishing Well
1987 /
Mari Wilson > Baby It's You
1982 /
B.J. Thomas > Mighty Clouds Of Joy
1971 /
Coldcut feat. Yazz & The Plastic Population > Doctorin' The House
1988 /
Dave & Ansell or Ansil Collins > Double Barrel
1971 /
Human League > Human
1986 /
Dave A. Stewart & Candy Dulfer > Lily Was Here
1989 /
Joe Jeffrey Group > My Pledge Of Love
1969 /
Pearls > You Came, You Saw, You Conquered
1972 /
Simply Red > Something Got Me Started
1991 /
Mel & Tim > Backfield In Motion
1969 /
Via Viva > Propaganda
1983 /
Tom Fogerty > Joyful Resurrection
1973 /
Millie Jackson > My Man A Sweet Man
1972 /
Coasters > Love Potion Number Nine
1969 /
House Of Love > Beatles And Stones
1990 /
Bee Gees > You Win Again
1987 /