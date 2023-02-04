Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-04-02-2023

Aujourd’hui je vous propose 17 titres du passé conservés dans le musée des oubliés.

 

Bonne écoute et/ou découverte.

Playlist :

Terence Trent D'Arby > Wishing Well
1987 /

Mari Wilson > Baby It's You
1982 /

B.J. Thomas > Mighty Clouds Of Joy
1971 /

Coldcut feat. Yazz & The Plastic Population > Doctorin' The House
1988 /

Dave & Ansell or Ansil Collins > Double Barrel
1971 /

Human League > Human
1986 /

Dave A. Stewart & Candy Dulfer > Lily Was Here
1989 /

Joe Jeffrey Group > My Pledge Of Love
1969 /

Pearls > You Came, You Saw, You Conquered
1972 /

Simply Red > Something Got Me Started
1991 /

Mel & Tim > Backfield In Motion
1969 /

Via Viva > Propaganda
1983 /

Tom Fogerty > Joyful Resurrection
1973 /

Millie Jackson > My Man A Sweet Man
1972 /

Coasters > Love Potion Number Nine
1969 /

House Of Love > Beatles And Stones
1990 /

Bee Gees > You Win Again
1987 /

