Le Musée des Oubliés-11-02-2023

Playlist :

Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs > Wooly Bully
1965 /

Blondie > Atomic
1980 /

Roger Glover & Guests > Love Is All (Butterly Ball)
1975 /

Chris DeBurgh > High On Emotion
1984 /

P.J. Proby > Hold Me
1964 /

Anita Meyer > Why TellMe Why
1981 /

Kinks > Dead End Street
1966 /

Vanilla Ice > Ice Ice Baby
1990 /

Quen & David Bowie > Under Pressure
1981 /

Stylistics > You Are Everything
1971 /

Scritti Politti > Oh Patti (Don't Feel Sorry For Loverboy)
1988 /

Stephen Stills > Love The One You're With
1970 /

Eros Ramazotti > Una Storia Importante
1985 /

Cream > I Feel Free
1966 /

Beach Boys > I Can Hear Music
1969 /

UB 40 > Food For Thought
1982 /

Magic Lanterns > One Night Stand
1970 /

