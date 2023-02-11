Le Musée des Oubliés-11-02-2023

Playlist :
Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs > Wooly Bully
1965 /
Blondie > Atomic
1980 /
Roger Glover & Guests > Love Is All (Butterly Ball)
1975 /
Chris DeBurgh > High On Emotion
1984 /
P.J. Proby > Hold Me
1964 /
Anita Meyer > Why TellMe Why
1981 /
Kinks > Dead End Street
1966 /
Vanilla Ice > Ice Ice Baby
1990 /
Quen & David Bowie > Under Pressure
1981 /
Stylistics > You Are Everything
1971 /
Scritti Politti > Oh Patti (Don't Feel Sorry For Loverboy)
1988 /
Stephen Stills > Love The One You're With
1970 /
Eros Ramazotti > Una Storia Importante
1985 /
Cream > I Feel Free
1966 /
Beach Boys > I Can Hear Music
1969 /
UB 40 > Food For Thought
1982 /
Magic Lanterns > One Night Stand
1970 /