Le Musée des Oubliés-18-02-2023

Playlist :
Vanity Fare > I Live For The Sun
1968 /
Queen > You're My Best Friend
1975 /
Blues Image > Ride Captain Ride
1970 /
Ventures > Slaughter On 10th Avenue
1964 /
U2 > Angel Of Harlem
1988 /
Marillion > Kayleigh
1985 /
Wilson Pickett > In The Midnight Hour
1965 /
T.Rex > Bang A Gong (Get it On)
1971 /
Jackson Browne > Doctor My Eyes
1972 /
A Taste Of Honey > Sukiyaki
1981 /
Tom Robinson > Listen To The Radio
1984 /
Doors > Touch Me
1968 /
David Bowie > Rebel Rebel
1974 /
Hudson-Ford > Floating In The Wind
1974 /
Sonny & Cher > Baby, Don(t Go
1965 /
Manfred Mann's Earthband > Mrs. Henry
1971 /
Guess Who > American Woman
1970 /