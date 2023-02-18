Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-18-02-2023

Playlist :

Vanity Fare > I Live For The Sun
1968 /

Queen > You're My Best Friend
1975 /

Blues Image > Ride Captain Ride
1970 /

Ventures > Slaughter On 10th Avenue
1964 /

U2 > Angel Of Harlem
1988 /

Marillion > Kayleigh
1985 /

Wilson Pickett > In The Midnight Hour
1965 /

T.Rex > Bang A Gong (Get it On)
1971 /

Jackson Browne > Doctor My Eyes
1972 /

A Taste Of Honey > Sukiyaki
1981 /

Tom Robinson > Listen To The Radio
1984 /

Doors > Touch Me
1968 /

David Bowie > Rebel Rebel
1974 /

Hudson-Ford > Floating In The Wind
1974 /

Sonny & Cher > Baby, Don(t Go
1965 /

Manfred Mann's Earthband > Mrs. Henry
1971 /

Guess Who > American Woman
1970 /

