Le Musée des Oubliés-14-01-2023

Bill Haley & His Comets > Rock Around The Clock
1954/1955/1966/1968/1974 /

Abigail Mead > Full Metal Jacket (I Wanna Be Your Drill Instructor)
1987 /

Free > All Right Now
1970 /

Billy Preston > That's The Way God Planned It
1968 /

Addrisi Brothers > Slow Dancin' Don't Turn Me On
1977 /

Howard Jones > Look Mama
1985 /

Steve Rowland & The Family Dogg > Sympathy
1970 /

Boston > More Than A Feeling
1976 /

Hazell Dean > Whatever I Do (Wherever I Go)
1984 /

Alessi > Oh Lori
1978 /

Paul Davis > '65 Love Affair
1982 /

Philip Bailey duet with Phil Collins > Easy Lover
1985 /

P.P. Arnold > The First Cut Is The Deepest
1967 /

David Bowie > Sound And Vision
1977 /

B52's > Love Shack (Edit)
1989 /

