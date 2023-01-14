Le Musée des Oubliés-14-01-2023

Playlist :
Bill Haley & His Comets > Rock Around The Clock
1954/1955/1966/1968/1974 /
Abigail Mead > Full Metal Jacket (I Wanna Be Your Drill Instructor)
1987 /
Billy Preston > That's The Way God Planned It
1968 /
Addrisi Brothers > Slow Dancin' Don't Turn Me On
1977 /
Howard Jones > Look Mama
1985 /
Steve Rowland & The Family Dogg > Sympathy
1970 /
Boston > More Than A Feeling
1976 /
Hazell Dean > Whatever I Do (Wherever I Go)
1984 /
Paul Davis > '65 Love Affair
1982 /
Philip Bailey duet with Phil Collins > Easy Lover
1985 /
P.P. Arnold > The First Cut Is The Deepest
1967 /
David Bowie > Sound And Vision
1977 /