Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-20-04-2024

Playlist :

Carlone Was A Drop-Out > Kid Creole & The Coconuts
1985 /

Hurts To Good > John Cougar Mellencamp
1982 /

Helplessly > Moments Of Truth
1975 /

Stay With Me > Faces
1973 /

Thinking About Your Love > Skipworth & Turner
1985 /

The Avengers > Roland Shaw Orchestra
1967 /

I Can't Wait > Nu Shooz
1986 /

Wedding Bells > Godley & Creme
1981 /

Too Busy Thinking About My Baby > Mardi Gras
1972 /

Only You > Yazoo
1982 /

I Spy > Roland Shaw Orchestra
1967 /

Question > Moody Blues
1970 /

Pretty Little Angel Eyes > Curtis Lee
1961 /

Listen To The Music > Doobie Brthers
1972 /

Church Street Soul Revival > Tommy James
1971 /

Good Things Don't Last Forever > Ecstacy, Passion & Pain
1974 /

I'm Gonna Run Away From You > Tami Lynn
1966 /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.