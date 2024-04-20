Le Musée des Oubliés-20-04-2024

Playlist :
Carlone Was A Drop-Out > Kid Creole & The Coconuts
1985 /
Hurts To Good > John Cougar Mellencamp
1982 /
Helplessly > Moments Of Truth
1975 /
Stay With Me > Faces
1973 /
Thinking About Your Love > Skipworth & Turner
1985 /
The Avengers > Roland Shaw Orchestra
1967 /
I Can't Wait > Nu Shooz
1986 /
Wedding Bells > Godley & Creme
1981 /
Too Busy Thinking About My Baby > Mardi Gras
1972 /
Only You > Yazoo
1982 /
I Spy > Roland Shaw Orchestra
1967 /
Question > Moody Blues
1970 /
Pretty Little Angel Eyes > Curtis Lee
1961 /
Listen To The Music > Doobie Brthers
1972 /
Church Street Soul Revival > Tommy James
1971 /
Good Things Don't Last Forever > Ecstacy, Passion & Pain
1974 /
I'm Gonna Run Away From You > Tami Lynn
1966 /