Le Musée des Oubliés-27-04-2024

Playlist :

Situation > Yazoo
1982 /

Surfin' Bird > Trashmen
1963 /

10538 Overture > Electric Light Orchestra
1973 /

Love Games > Level 42
1981 /

Which Way You're Going Billy? > Poppy Family
1970 /

I've Got To Use My Imagination > Gladys Knight & The Pips
1973 /

Whisper > Selecter
1980 /

Ain't Nothing Like The Real Thing > Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell
1968 /

Johnny And Mary > Robert Palmer
1980 /

Girlfriend > Pebbles
1987 /

Incredible George > Pebbles
1969 /

I Feel Love > Donna Summer
1977 /

Right Place Wrong Time > Dr. John
1973 /

Sad Song (Say So Much) > Elton John
1984 /

If You Were Mine > Ray Charles
1970 /

Jet Airliner > Steve Miller Band
1977 /

