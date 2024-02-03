Le Musée des Oubliés-03-02-2024

Speedy Gonzales > Pat Boone

1962 /

Neanderthal Man > Hot Legs

1970 /

Time Machine > Grand Funk Railroad

1969 /

Nothing's Gonne Stop Me Now > Samantha Fox

1987 /

Fall In Love With Me > Earth, Wind & Fire

1982 /

Honey > Bobby Goldsboro

1968 /

Half A Boy And Half A Man > Nick Lowe

1984 /

Dancing Tight > Galaxy feat. Phil Fearon

1983 /

Here's To You > Joan Baez

1971 /

A Love Like Yours (Don't Come Knocking Every Day) > Ike & Tina Turner feat. Tina

1967 /

Send My Heart > Adventures

1984 /

Let It All Blow > Dazz Band

1984 /

Love Is The Answer > Stylistics

1974 /

The Wreck Of The ''Antoinette'' > Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich

1968 /

Sour Milk Sea > Jackie Lomax

1968 /

Time To Kill > Band

1970 /

Give Me Just A Little More Time > Chairmen Of The Board

1970 /