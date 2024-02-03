Le Musée des Oubliés-03-02-2024

Playlist :
Speedy Gonzales > Pat Boone
1962 /
Neanderthal Man > Hot Legs
1970 /
Time Machine > Grand Funk Railroad
1969 /
Nothing's Gonne Stop Me Now > Samantha Fox
1987 /
Fall In Love With Me > Earth, Wind & Fire
1982 /
Honey > Bobby Goldsboro
1968 /
Half A Boy And Half A Man > Nick Lowe
1984 /
Dancing Tight > Galaxy feat. Phil Fearon
1983 /
Here's To You > Joan Baez
1971 /
A Love Like Yours (Don't Come Knocking Every Day) > Ike & Tina Turner feat. Tina
1967 /
Send My Heart > Adventures
1984 /
Let It All Blow > Dazz Band
1984 /
Love Is The Answer > Stylistics
1974 /
The Wreck Of The ''Antoinette'' > Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich
1968 /
Sour Milk Sea > Jackie Lomax
1968 /
Time To Kill > Band
1970 /
Give Me Just A Little More Time > Chairmen Of The Board
1970 /