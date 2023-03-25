Le Musée des Oubliés-25-03-2023

18
Playlist :
MFSB > T.S.O.P. (The Sound Of Philadelphia)
1973 /
MFSB feat. The Three Degrees > T.S.O.P. (The Sound Of Philadelphia)
1973 /
Jerry Butler > Only The Strong Survive
1969 /
Billy Paul > Only The Strong Survive
1977 /
Lou Rawls > You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine
1976 /
O'Jays > Love Train
1973 /
Philadelphia International All Stars > Let's Clean Up The Ghetto
1977 /
Harold Melvin & The Bluenotes > Satisfaction Guaranteed (Or Take Your Love Back)
1974 /
Archie Bell & The Drells > Soul City Walking
1975 /
Trammps > Where Do We Go From Here
1974 /
McFadden & Whitehead > Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now
1979 /
Intruders > (Win, Place Or Show) She's A Winner
1972 /
People's Choice > Do It Anyway You Want It
1975 /
Soul Survivors > City Of Brotherly Love
1974 /
Frantique > Strutt Your Funky Stuff
1979 /
Three Degrees > When Will I See You Again
1973 /