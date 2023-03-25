Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-25-03-2023

18

Playlist :

MFSB > T.S.O.P. (The Sound Of Philadelphia)
1973 /

MFSB feat. The Three Degrees > T.S.O.P. (The Sound Of Philadelphia)
1973 /

Jerry Butler > Only The Strong Survive
1969 /

Billy Paul > Only The Strong Survive
1977 /

Lou Rawls > You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine
1976 /

O'Jays > Love Train
1973 /

Philadelphia International All Stars > Let's Clean Up The Ghetto
1977 /

Harold Melvin & The Bluenotes > Satisfaction Guaranteed (Or Take Your Love Back)
1974 /

Archie Bell & The Drells > Soul City Walking
1975 /

Trammps > Where Do We Go From Here
1974 /

McFadden & Whitehead > Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now
1979 /

Intruders > (Win, Place Or Show) She's A Winner
1972 /

People's Choice > Do It Anyway You Want It
1975 /

Soul Survivors > City Of Brotherly Love
1974 /

Frantique > Strutt Your Funky Stuff
1979 /

Three Degrees > When Will I See You Again
1973 /

