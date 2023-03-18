Le Musée des Oubliés-18-03-2023

Playlist :
Dolly Parton > Jolene
1976 /
Paul Simon > Kodachrome
1971 /
Real Thing > Can You Feel The Force
1979 /
Freddy Cannon > Tallahassie Lassie
1959 /
Billy Ocean > Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run)
1984 /
Bob Marley & The Wailers > No Woman No Cry
1975 /
10CC > Dreadlock Holiday
1978 /
Johnny Preston > Running Bear
1962 /
Bill Withers > Lovely Day (Sunshine Mix)
1988 /
Eric Carmen > Sunrise
1975 /
Rolling Stones > Mothers Little Helper
1966 /
REO Speedwagon > Keep On Loving You
1980 /
Smokey Robinson & The Miracles > The Tracks Of My Tears
1965 /
Marianne Rosenberg > Ich Bin Wie Du
1974 /
Searchers > Take It Or Leave It
1966 /
Nils Lofgren > Shine Silently
1979 /
Grover Washinbgton Jr. > Mr. Magic
1975 /