Le Musée des Oubliés-18-03-2023

Playlist :

Dolly Parton > Jolene
1976 /

Paul Simon > Kodachrome
1971 /

Real Thing > Can You Feel The Force
1979 /

Freddy Cannon > Tallahassie Lassie
1959 /

Billy Ocean > Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run)
1984 /

Bob Marley & The Wailers > No Woman No Cry
1975 /

10CC > Dreadlock Holiday
1978 /

Johnny Preston > Running Bear
1962 /

Bill Withers > Lovely Day (Sunshine Mix)
1988 /

Eric Carmen > Sunrise
1975 /

Rolling Stones > Mothers Little Helper
1966 /

REO Speedwagon > Keep On Loving You
1980 /

Smokey Robinson & The Miracles > The Tracks Of My Tears
1965 /

Marianne Rosenberg > Ich Bin Wie Du
1974 /

Searchers > Take It Or Leave It
1966 /

Nils Lofgren > Shine Silently
1979 /

Grover Washinbgton Jr. > Mr. Magic
1975 /

