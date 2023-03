Le Musée des Oubliés-11-03-2023

Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich > Last Night In Soho

1968 /

Martha & The Vandellas > (You're Love Is Like A) Heatwave

1964 /

Turtles > She's Rather Be With Me

1967 /

Who > I Can See For Miles

1968 /

John Fred & His Playboy Band > Judy In Disguise (With Glasses)

1967 /

Cilla Black > You're My World (Il Mio Mondo)

1964 /

Tommy James & The Shondells > Crimson And Clover

1968 /

Kinks > All Day And All Of The NIght

1964 /

Jim Reeves > That's When I See The Blues (In Your Pretty Brown Eyes)

1968 /

Smokey Robinston & The Miracles > Ooo Baby Baby

1965 /

Hollies > I'm Alive

1965 /

Dusty Springfield > Wishin' And Hopin'

1964 /

Jeff Beck > Hi Ho Silver Lining

1967 /

Moody Blues > Night In White Satin

1967 /

Cat Stevens > Father and Son

1972 /

Box Tops > The Letter

1967 /

Isley Brothers > This Old Heart Of Mine (Is Weak For You)

1966 /

Peter & Gordon > A World Without Love

1964 /

Barry Ryan & The Majority > Eloise

1968 /