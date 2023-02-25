Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-25-02-2023

Playlist :

Neil Diamond > Cracklin' Rosie
1970 /

Nayobe > I'll Be Around
1990 /

Vanderberg > Burning Heart
1982 /

Led Zeppelin > Whole Lotta Love
1969 /

Gordon Lightfoot > If You Could Read My Mind
1970 /

Jay & The Americans > Come A Little Bit Closer
1964 /

Melanie > Beautiful People
1970 /

Neighborhood > Big Yellow Taxi
1970 /

Joni Mitchell > Big Yellow Taxi
1970 /

Nazareth > Love Hurts
1974 /

George Benson > Supership
1975 /

Association > Never My Love
1967 /

Cat Stevens > Tuesday's Dead
1971 /

Heart > Barracuda
1977 /

Graham Nash > Chicago
1971 /

Small Faces > My Mind's Eyes
1966 /

Gary's Gang > Keep On Dancing
1979 /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.