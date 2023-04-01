Le Musée des Oubliés-01-04-2023

Non Non ceci n’est pas un poisson d’avril. Aujourd’hui une heur de Motown Gold
Playlist :
Stevie Wonder > Uptight (Everything's Alright)
1966 /
Edwin Starr > War
1970 /
Temptations > Runaway Child, Running Wild
1969 /
Smokey Robinson & The Miracles > Tears Of A Clown
1970 /
Four Tops > What Is A Mazn
1968 /
David Ruffin > My Whole World Ended (The Day You Left Me)
1969 /
Jimmy Ruffin > What Becomes Of The Brokenhear'ted
1966 /
Gladys Knight & The Pips > If I Were Your Woman
1971 /
Mary Wells > My Guy
1964 /
Supremes > You Keep Me Hanging On
1966 /
Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell > You're All I Need To Get By
1968 /
Marvelettes > Please Mr. Postman
1961 /
Undisputed Truth > Smiling Faves Sometime
1971 /
Martha & The Vandellas > Dancing In The Street
1964 /
Diana Ross > Ain't No Mountain High Enough
1970 /
Jackson 5ive > ABC
1970 /
Isley Brothers > Put Yourself In MyPlace
1969 /
Jr. Walker & The All Stars > A Walk In The Night
1972 /
Diana Ross & The Supremes > Someday We'll Be Toghether
1969 /