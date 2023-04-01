Le Musée des Oubliés-01-04-2023

Stevie Wonder > Uptight (Everything's Alright)

1966 /

Edwin Starr > War

1970 /

Temptations > Runaway Child, Running Wild

1969 /

Smokey Robinson & The Miracles > Tears Of A Clown

1970 /

Four Tops > What Is A Mazn

1968 /

David Ruffin > My Whole World Ended (The Day You Left Me)

1969 /

Jimmy Ruffin > What Becomes Of The Brokenhear'ted

1966 /

Gladys Knight & The Pips > If I Were Your Woman

1971 /

Mary Wells > My Guy

1964 /

Supremes > You Keep Me Hanging On

1966 /

Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell > You're All I Need To Get By

1968 /

Marvelettes > Please Mr. Postman

1961 /

Undisputed Truth > Smiling Faves Sometime

1971 /

Martha & The Vandellas > Dancing In The Street

1964 /

Diana Ross > Ain't No Mountain High Enough

1970 /

Jackson 5ive > ABC

1970 /

Isley Brothers > Put Yourself In MyPlace

1969 /

Jr. Walker & The All Stars > A Walk In The Night

1972 /

Diana Ross & The Supremes > Someday We'll Be Toghether

1969 /