Le Musée des Oubliés-10-06-2023

Playlist :
John Denver > Take Mer Home, Country Roads
1971 /
Kenny Rogers & The First Edition > Ruby, Don't Take Your Love To Town
1968 /
Raspberries > I Wanna Be With You
1972 /
Whispers > And The Beat Goes On
1980 /
Alice Cooper > Elected
1973 /
Night People > Again
1980 /
Ronnie Dyson > (If You Let Me Make Love To You Then) Why Can't I Touch You?
1970 /
Tams > Hey Girl, Don't Bother Me
1965/1971 /
Kayak > Ruthless Queen
1979 /
Frankie Valli > The Sun Ain't Gonna Sine Anymore
1967 /
Paul McCartney > My Brave Face
1984 /
Albert Hammond > I'm A Train
1973 /
Kraftwerk > Trans Europe Express
1977 /
Good News > Australia
1979 /