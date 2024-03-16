Le Musée des Oubliés-16-03-2024

Playlist :
Hooked On A Feeling > Jonathan King
1971 /
Green Tambourine > Lemon Pipers
1968 /
No Doubt About It > Hot Chocolate
1980 /
Long Cool Woman In A Black Dress > Hollies
1972 /
Burn Rubber (Why You Want To Hurt Me) > Gap Band
1980 /
Walking In The Air > Aled Jones
1985 /
Bruttosozialprodukt > Geier Sturzflug
1982 /
Rumours > Timex Social Club
1986 /
Evasions > Wick-A-Wrap
1981 /
Sugarloaf > Green-Eyed Lady
1971 /
Stars On 45 > Stars On 45
1981 /
You Got The Power > War
1983 /
Tracy > Cuff Links
1969 /
Breakaway > Tracey Ullman
1983 /
Eloisie > Barry Ryan
1968 /