Le Musée des Oubliés-16-03-2024

Playlist :

Hooked On A Feeling > Jonathan King
1971 /

Green Tambourine > Lemon Pipers
1968 /

No Doubt About It > Hot Chocolate
1980 /

Long Cool Woman In A Black Dress > Hollies
1972 /

Burn Rubber (Why You Want To Hurt Me) > Gap Band
1980 /

Walking In The Air > Aled Jones
1985 /

Bruttosozialprodukt > Geier Sturzflug
1982 /

Rumours > Timex Social Club
1986 /

Evasions > Wick-A-Wrap
1981 /

Sugarloaf > Green-Eyed Lady
1971 /

Stars On 45 > Stars On 45
1981 /

You Got The Power > War
1983 /

Tracy > Cuff Links
1969 /

Breakaway > Tracey Ullman
1983 /

Eloisie > Barry Ryan
1968 /

