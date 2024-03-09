Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-09-03-2024

Playlist :

Get Down And Get With It > Slade
1971 /

Sweet Mary > Wadsworth Mansion
1971 /

Why Can't Me Wilve Together > Timmy Thomas
1973 /

A Whiter Shade Of Pale > Procol Harum
1967/1972 /

High Time We Went > Joe Cocker
1970 /

Double Barrel > Dave & Ansil Collins
1971 /

Let The Sunshine In > Hair Cast
1969 /

Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In > 5th Dimension
1969 /

Papa's Got A Brandnew Bad > James Brown And The Famous Flames
1965 /

Catch Me > Pockets
1979 /

My Generation > Who
1965 /

Angel Ofg The Morning > Marilee Rush & The Turnabouts
1968 /

Daydream Believer > Monkees
1967 /

Way Back In The Fifties > Carl Wayne
1975 /

I (Who Have Nothing) > Liquid Smoke
1974 /

October 26 > Pretty Things
1971 /

Stay Awhile > Bells
1971 /

Ra-Ta-Ta > Rotation
1970 /

