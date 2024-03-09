Le Musée des Oubliés-09-03-2024

Playlist :
Get Down And Get With It > Slade
1971 /
Sweet Mary > Wadsworth Mansion
1971 /
Why Can't Me Wilve Together > Timmy Thomas
1973 /
A Whiter Shade Of Pale > Procol Harum
1967/1972 /
High Time We Went > Joe Cocker
1970 /
Double Barrel > Dave & Ansil Collins
1971 /
Let The Sunshine In > Hair Cast
1969 /
Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In > 5th Dimension
1969 /
Papa's Got A Brandnew Bad > James Brown And The Famous Flames
1965 /
Catch Me > Pockets
1979 /
My Generation > Who
1965 /
Angel Ofg The Morning > Marilee Rush & The Turnabouts
1968 /
Daydream Believer > Monkees
1967 /
Way Back In The Fifties > Carl Wayne
1975 /
I (Who Have Nothing) > Liquid Smoke
1974 /
October 26 > Pretty Things
1971 /
Stay Awhile > Bells
1971 /
Ra-Ta-Ta > Rotation
1970 /