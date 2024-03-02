Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-02-03-2024

Playlist :

Gimme Gimme Good Loving > Whichwhat
1969 /

Gimme Gimme Good Loving > Crazy Elephant
1969 /

Break It Out > Lisa
1982 /

Old Town > Philip Lynott
1982 /

White Room > Cream
1968 /

Spend The Night > Cool Notes
1984 /

L'amour Interdit > Gemini
1978 /

Je T'aime... Moi Non Plus > Jane Birkin & Serge Gainsbourg
196+/1974 /

Erotica > Man
1969 /

Le Dormeur > Pleasure Game
1991 /

Blame It On The Boogie > Jacksons
1978 /

In The Mood > Henhouse Five Plus Too
1976 /

He's Gonnaz Step On You Again > John Kongos
1971 /

Oh Very Youg > Cat Stevens
1974 /

Domino Dancing > Pet Shop Boys
1988 /

