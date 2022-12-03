Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-03-12-2022

Playlist :

Kinks > Tired Of Waiting For You
1965 /

Guns 'N Roses > You Could Be Mine
1991 /

Jackie Wilson > Reet Petite (The Sweetest Girl In Town)
1957/1975/1983/1986 /

Three Degrees > Dirty Ol' Man
1973 /

Band > Time To Kill
1970 /

Frankie Goes To Hollywood > Two Tribes
1984 /

Crystals > Then He Kissed Me
1963 /

Beach Boys > Then I Kissed Her
1967 /

Paul Abdul duet with The Wild Pair > Opposite Attract
1990 /

Livin' Blues > Wang Dang Doodle
1970 /

Earth, Wind & Fire & The Emotions > Boogie Wonderland
1979 /

Emotions > Best Of My Love
1977 /

Chris Andrews > To Whom It Concerns
1965 /

Seal > Crazy
1990 /

Bryan Ferry > Let's Stick Together
1976 /

Sherbet > Howzat
1976 /

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.