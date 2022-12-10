Le Musée des Oubliés-10-12-2022

Playlist :
Ronettes > Baby I Love You
1963 /
Housemartins > Happy Hour
1986 /
Queen/David Bowie > Under Pressure
1981 /
Troggs > With A Girl Like You
1966 /
Donna Summer > I Feel Love
1977 /
Dave Edmunds & Love Sculpture > I Hear You Knocking
1970 /
Parliament > Flashlight
1977 /
Steve Miller Band > Fly Like An Eagle
1976 /
Monkees > Last Train To Clarksville
1966 /
Original Cast Orchestra And Chorus By Gunther Schuller > Aunt Dinah Has Blowed De Horn / We Will Rest Awhile
1975 /
Los Bravos > Black Is Black
1966 /
Brother Beyond > The Harder I Try
1988 /
Sandy Posey > Single Girl
1966 /
Sinceros > Worlds Apart
1979 /
Les Humphries Singers > Mexico
1972 /
Freda Payne > Band Of Gold
1970 /