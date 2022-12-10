Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-10-12-2022

Playlist :

Ronettes > Baby I Love You
1963 /

Housemartins > Happy Hour
1986 /

Queen/David Bowie > Under Pressure
1981 /

Troggs > With A Girl Like You
1966 /

Donna Summer > I Feel Love
1977 /

Dave Edmunds & Love Sculpture > I Hear You Knocking
1970 /

Parliament > Flashlight
1977 /

Steve Miller Band > Fly Like An Eagle
1976 /

Monkees > Last Train To Clarksville
1966 /

Original Cast Orchestra And Chorus By Gunther Schuller > Aunt Dinah Has Blowed De Horn / We Will Rest Awhile
1975 /

Los Bravos > Black Is Black
1966 /

Brother Beyond > The Harder I Try
1988 /

Sandy Posey > Single Girl
1966 /

Sinceros > Worlds Apart
1979 /

Les Humphries Singers > Mexico
1972 /

Cymarron > Rings
1971 /

Freda Payne > Band Of Gold
1970 /

John Paul Young > Standing In The Rain
1979 /

