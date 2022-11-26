Le Musée des Oubliés-26-11-2022

Playlist :
Bruce Springsteen > Born To Run
1975 /
Londonbeat > I've Been Thinking About You
1990 /
Searchers > Don't Throw Your Love Away
1964 /
Uriah Heep > Easy Livin'
1972 /
KC & The Sunshine Band > Please Don't Go
1979 /
Cat Stevens > I'm Gonna Get Me A Gun
1967 /
Earth & Fire > Wild And Exciting
1971 /
Daddy Dewdrop > Chick-A-Boom
1971 /
Sugarloaf/Jerry Corbetta > Don't Call Us, We'll Call You
1975 /
Dr. John > Right Place, Wrong Time
1973 /
KLF feat. Tammy Wynette > Justified And Ancient (Stand By The Jams)
1991 /
Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich > Okay
1967 /
America > A Horse With No Name
1971 /
Beatles > Tomorrow Never Knows (2022 Remix)
1966 /
Byrds > Turn Turn Turn (To Everything There's A Season)
1965 /
Lobo > Me And You And A Dog Named Boo
1971 /