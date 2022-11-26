Publié le par Peter

Le Musée des Oubliés-26-11-2022

Playlist :

Bruce Springsteen > Born To Run
1975 /

Londonbeat > I've Been Thinking About You
1990 /

Searchers > Don't Throw Your Love Away
1964 /

Uriah Heep > Easy Livin'
1972 /

KC & The Sunshine Band > Please Don't Go
1979 /

Cat Stevens > I'm Gonna Get Me A Gun
1967 /

Earth & Fire > Wild And Exciting
1971 /

Daddy Dewdrop > Chick-A-Boom
1971 /

Sugarloaf/Jerry Corbetta > Don't Call Us, We'll Call You
1975 /

Dr. John > Right Place, Wrong Time
1973 /

KLF feat. Tammy Wynette > Justified And Ancient (Stand By The Jams)
1991 /

Faces > Stay With Me
1971 /

Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich > Okay
1967 /

America > A Horse With No Name
1971 /

Beatles > Tomorrow Never Knows (2022 Remix)
1966 /

Byrds > Turn Turn Turn (To Everything There's A Season)
1965 /

Lobo > Me And You And A Dog Named Boo
1971 /

Lovin' Spoonful > Daydream
1966 /

