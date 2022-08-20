Beatscape 20.08.2022

Sam Redmore feat Lumi HD – Just Can’t Wait (feat Lumi HD) – Just Can’t Wait – Jalapeno

AXNER – Got The Look (original mix) – Got The Look (+ Al Kent Mixes) – Disco Freaks Recordings

DJ KAWASAKI – Light Your Light (feat Emi Tawata – MURO edit) – ONE WORLD-RELATED WORKS – Extra Freedom

Da Afro – Lifetime Disco – Lifetime Disco Jams – Peppermint Jam

Sam Ruffillo – Chiamami Subito (extended version) – Chiamami Subito – Toy Tonics

Mona Yim/Radio Slave – Gotta Do This, Gurl – Gotta Do This, Gurl – Rekids

Luca Olivotto – Want You – Only One EP – DOBRO

Velvet – Velvet (original mix) – Smoke & Mint – Bubble N Twist

El Funkador – What You Want (original mix) – Beach Vibes Vol 1 – Adaptation

DJ Steaw – I Can’t Feel It – Colour Of Mind EP – Kaoz Theory

Brock Edwards – Luv U Right (original mix) – Luv U Right – Simma Black

Roberto Rodriguez – Spread My Wings (feat Malla) – Love Letters To House Dancing – Poetry In Motion

Demarkus Lewis – Move Like Shadows (Deez Revisit) – Spirit’s High – Grin Music

Roberto Rodriguez – How You Doin’ – Love Letters To House Dancing – Poetry In Motion

Niwin – Deep (original mix) – Just Dance – Closer To Truth

Earth Boys – Freight – Freight – 2MR

KIERAN APTER/NEIL FLYNN – Dad Rhythms (Anthony Georges Patrice Burpee remix) – Dad Rhythms EP – CB90 Dance Recordings

Space Echo – Come Back Home (Prins Thomas Diskomiks) – Retroscope 01 – Luv Shack

Sounds Signals – Stevie’s Groove (Soul Renegades remix) – Stevie’s Groove (Soul Renegades Remix) – Local Talk

Bottler – Cicada Rhythm (Prins Thomas Diskomiks) – Cicada Rhythm – Infine

Kovi – Affections – Affections – Compost

James Organ – Instinct – Vacant – Knee Deep In Sound

Lawrence Hart & Casually Here – Innocent – Hotflush On The Floor 5.1 – Hotflush Recordings

John Ov3rblast – Circle Of Life – Evolution – Spaceal Orbeats

Indian Wells – Four Walls – No One Really Listens To Oscillators – Mesh

Orlando Voorn – Aerosol Waveforms – Star Travel – The Escape Velocity/Axis