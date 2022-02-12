Beatscape 12.02.2022

01 – David Morales & Michelle Perera – Life Is A Song (Ol’ Skool extended mix) – Life Is A Song – Diridim

02 – Sean Jones/Reagan Grey – Weekend Lover (vocal mix) – Weekend Lover – Reel People Music

03 – Brenda Taylor – You Can’t Have Your Cake & Eat It Too (Michael Gray & Dr Packer remix) – West End Reworks – West End

04 – Beau Zwart – Rusty Lewis (Art Of Tones remix) – Rusty Lewis – Lazy Days

05 – DJ Fudge – Special Assignment – Special Assignment – Guesthouse

06 – Detroit Boogie Assemble – Feelings (mix 1) – Feelings EP – DBA

07 – DJ Minx – Do It All Night – Do It All Night – Planet E Communications

08 – David Morales, Blakkat & BabyGirl – Come The Moment (extended mix) – Life Is A Song – Diridim

09 – Diogo Strausz – Emancipacao (Ron Trent remix) – Emancipacao Extended- Razor-N-Tape

10 – Shinichi Atobe – Love Of Plastic 1 – Love Of Plastic – DDS

11 – Sofia Kourtesis feat Manu Chao – Estacion Esperanza – Estacion Esperanza – Ninja Tune

12 – Emmerichk – 808 Ambient Noise – Echo Around 101 – Modismo

13 – Old Boy – Dada – Fractured – Passive Studio

14 – Frankey & Sandrino – Optical – Optical – Crosstown Rebels

15 – John Ov3rblast – Duluoz – Infinite Souls Into Finite Shapes – Spaceal Orbeats

16 – Miss Kittin/The Hacker – Ostbahnhof – Ostbahnhof – Nobody’s Bizzness

17 – Oscar Sanchez – Dasein – Plebe – SMSH

18 – Dusky – Fridge (KiNK remix) – Life Signs (Remixes) – Running Back

19 – Oxygeno – Arrogance – Collective Process Vol 4 – Soma

20 – Ravetrx & Mani Festo – Feels Good Inside (Digital Bonus) – Tribe Sequence Calling – Hooversound Recordings

21 – Mincy – Nice Girls Make Breakbeat – Sweet Treat – Extra Spicy

22 – borderlandstate_the best kisser in l.a – Direct Message – Direct Message – Exit

23 – Mr. Ho – Mind Pollution – Michaelsoft LP – Klasse Wrecks

24 – Jacques Greene – Relay – Fantasy – LuckyMe

25 – CLAP! CLAP!/DOMENICO CANDELLORI/TOROZEBU – Ox – Ox – Black Acre

26 – Bakkar – Bloom – Endless Beginning EP – Billegal Beats

27 – Deaf Center – Dial (Helios remix) – Neon City (2021 Remaster) – Miasmah