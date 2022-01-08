Beatscape 08.01.2022

– Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label

1 – Patrick Zigon – The French Paradox (Pawas remix) – Between The Lines (Remixes) – Traumraum

2 – Shan – Eternal Rhythm – Midnight Basics – Permanent Vacation

3 – The Timewriter – No Picture Big Enough – Kingdom Come – Plastic City

4 – Miguel Scott – Downside – Downside (Original) – Manuscript

5 – Boogie Rapture – Lovelight (Nathan G Luv From Above Rub) – Lovelight (Nathan G Luv From Above Rub) – Luvbug Recordings

6 – Junktion – Real To Me – Tributes EP – Outplay

7 – Robin S/Emmaculate – Show Me Love (Emmaculate remix) – Show Me Love – Reel People Music

8 – Pete Le Freq – Not The Last One – The Lockdown Sessions Vol 1 – Alpaca Edits

9 – Kamar – I Need You (Peggy Gou remix) – Crate Diggin’, Vol 2 – Madhouse

10 – House 2 House – Don’t Go Away (4am mix) – Don’t Go Away/Have What You Want (Mixes) – Strictly Rhythm

11 – House 2 House – Have What You Want (A.D. mix) – Don’t Go Away/Have What You Want (Mixes) – Strictly Rhythm

12 – ILYICH – Love & Light (feat Olivia Lucy Phillip & Enlery) – Love & Light – Nervous

13 – Oh Mama – Docksta – Husgogn – Raftonar

14 – Nightmares On Wax – Wonder – Wonder (Paul Woolford Remix) – Warp

15 – Duvall feat bshp – Every Song (CINTHIE extended remix) – Every Song (Remixes) – Armada Music

16 – BENX & Krueger Donning – Housecall (Make It Right) – 001EP – Bouman

17 – QRTR – Want Me 2 – Want Me 2 – Dome Of Doom

18 – Session Victim – Chunky Dip – 10.000 Hours – Toy Tonics

19 – Franck Bouly – Acid Lipstick – Acid Lipstick – Brique Rouge

20 – KiNK – Disco Spectrum – Clap On 2 – Sofia

21 – NIRO – Pump It Out – Brain Damage – Basse Cour

22 – Luke Vibert – Dancehole – Luke Vibert – We’re Going Deep

23 – Gesture – Skynet – Scuffed Presents 007 – Scuffed Recordings

24 – DD 2 – Scattered Blue – Infinite – The Final Experiment

