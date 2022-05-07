Beatscape 07.05.2022

Disco Kool feat Jacob A – Old Friends (original mix) – Old Friends – miniMarket

HENNINGS PROJECT FEAT ANGELA JOHNSON – Favorite Love (Mannix Classic vocal mix) – Favorite Love – Dafia

Da Afro – The Essence – Mandrill Cuts 021 – Furious Mandrill

TOMAS MALO/DJEKO & K’YOU – Shiba Bam – Haute Couture – Rare Wiri

Inner City – Do Ya (Reese Uplifting 12″ mix) – Do Ya – Network

Melchior Sultana – You & I (original mix) – Self Reflection – Oathcreations

Kousto – Postcards – Unexpected Voyage – Little Foot

Daniel Maunick – Just Deserts – Persistence – Far Out Recordings

Wipe The Needle – It’s My World Ya Heard – It’s My World Ya Heard – Local Talk

So Kobayashi – Approximation – Back To Basics – RF

Fort Romeau – The Truth (Ron Trent remix) – The Truth (Ron Trent Remix) – Ghostly International

Peggy Gou – I Go (DJ Koze remix) – I Go (Remixes) – Gudu

N.A.D. – Pax – Electro EP – Rush Hour

Etch – Pluto’s Groove – Sloppy Rhythm Trax EP – Hypercolour

Lyric – Let Me Tell You (Kayrem remix) – Let Me Tell You/It Takes A Fool – M Plant

Seb Wildblood – Tetris – Tetris – All My Thoughts

Ali Wilson/Matt Smallwood – Canadian Geese (extended mix) – Canadian Geese – Toolroom Trax

Elisa Bee – Story Of Creation – Enigma – Truncate

The Magus Project – Then/Now – THEN/NOW (Part 1) – Silk Road Sounds

Stephen Brown/Fossil Archive aka Roberto – 3D World – 3D World EP – Fossil Archive

Answer Code Request – Sustaining Life – Shattering EP – Delsin

Dok & Martin – Sensation – Dynamic Range EP – EI8HT

Narciss & Vixen – Feather Boa Constrictor – Dreamcast – 10 Pills Mate

Charlotte de Witte – Satori – Universal Consciousness EP – KNTXT

Chris Liebing – Sup – Time’s Up EP – CLR

MARCAL – Neuropeptide – Only Forward EP – Hardgroove

TEN PENCE CRIMINAL – Fingers – Don’t Stop – Das Booty

dynArec – Specialized In Anything – Murder Is The Number – Cultivated Electronics