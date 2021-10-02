Beatscape 02.10.2021

# – Artist – Track – Album/EP – Label
1 – Mac & Ward – Bliss Nights – Food Music –
2 – Pablo Bolivar – Kuiu (Agatha Pher remix) – Selected Remixes Vol 5 – Seven Villas
3 – SHAHROKH DINI – Dust (feat Mox – SIRS remix) – Dust – Compost
4 – Scuba – Never Forget (Baltra remix) – Hotflush On The Floor 4 – Hotflush Recordings
5 – D-Knox – Drive Through Kalamazoo – The Renegades Vol 3 – Murge Recordings
6 – Rennie Foster – The Healing Hall (Echonomist remix) – Abstrax V5 – RF
7 – Tenzella – The LWC (Mark Broom remix) – The LWC (Mark Broom Remix) – Snatch!
8 – Marcel Dettmann – Juper – The State Of Art EP – Faith Beat
9 – Brain Dancing – 23toE – 23to EP – Of Unsound Mind
10 – Mark Reeve – Theme – Breathe – Drumcode
11 – Ecilo – Delta State – Saturn Landscapes EP – Planet Rhythm
12 – JakoJako – Viridis – Lux EP – Leisure System
13 – Temporal Geometryk/Avox25 – HX004 – New Perceptions EP – Planet Rhythm
14 – Dustin Zahn – Hand Over Control – Hand Over Control – Blueprint
15 – Roll Dann – Suburbs – After The Downfall EP – Soma
16 – The Bug feat Moor Mother – Vexed (feat Moor Mother) – Vexed – Ninja Tune
17 – Planetary Assault Systems – Labstract – Labstract – Token
18 – Keith Tucker & Carl Finlow – Coder – Exit Planet Earth: Oxygen – 20/20 Vision Recordings
19 – Indira Paganotto – Magnetic Pulse – Red Ninja – Second State Audio
20 – Unklevon – Venus Akitivtat – Sharping Shadow – Boysnoize
21 – FAFF – Dilate – The Last Piglette – Kouncil Cuts
22 – Michael Mayer – Alpha – Brainwave Technology – Kompakt
23 – Soul Bass Project – Beach Trip – Refractions EP – Dank N Dirty Dubz
24 – Local Group – Work That Thing – Big Beats Are The Best – 10 Pills Mate
25 – FFF – One Tribe – One Tribe – Lobster Theremin
26 – Keumel – A6 Connexion (Hyas Tdsi remix) – A6 Connexion (Remix) – Bardouin Music
27 – Braille – Constellation Conversation (160 edit) – Hotflush On The Floor 4 – Hotflush Recordings
28 – Samurai Breaks & Nova Cheq – Victory Lap – Turbo Rave Artillery – Hooversound Recordings
29 – SAMURAI BREAKS – Turbo Rave Artillery – Turbo Rave Artillery – Hooversound Recordings
30 – Pleasure Jail, Braille & Heathered Pearls – No Justice No Peace – Hotflush On The Floor 4 – Hotflush Recordings
31 – KILN – Drala Ultra – Drala Ultra – Ghostly InternationalS