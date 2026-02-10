AB Fevrier 2026

Alternative Beats émission consacrée aux sonorités éléctroniques alternatives

Daniel[i] – Between Layers

https://mojubarecords.bandcamp.com/track/between-layers

Despite Everything – Mesh Convergence (Label Mord Rotterdam)

https://mord.bandcamp.com/track/despite-everything

Nørbak – Repete

https://hayescollective.bandcamp.com/track/repete

Yousef – Together feat Robert Owens (Hard Times UK)

https://hardtimesrecs.bandcamp.com/album/together

KAREN POLLARD – REACH OUT TO ME [PAUL WOOLFORD REMIX] (Hard Times UK)

https://hardtimesrecs.bandcamp.com/track/reach-out-to-me-paul-woolford-remix-extended-mix

Acid Life – Simoncino

https://justjackrecordings-jjr.bandcamp.com/track/acid-life

Dub theory III – Release

https://quintessentials.bandcamp.com/album/the-dub-theory-ep

The Adapt – 3IATLAS (Bass Agenda Recordings)

https://bassagendarecordings.bandcamp.com/track/3iatlas

Trismus – The Gap

https://hayescollective.bandcamp.com/track/the-gap

DBFB – Requiem G

https://artsrecordings.bandcamp.com/track/requiem-g

Shattering The Norm – Obstructor

https://hayescollective.bandcamp.com/track/shattering-the-norm

Vilchezz – I Promise I Won’t Bite (Planet Rhythm)

https://planetrhythm.bandcamp.com/track/i-promise-i-wont-bite

Nørbak – Res Extensa (Label Hayes)

https://hayescollective.bandcamp.com/album/res-extensa

DBFB – Rebellion (Different Sound)

https://differentsound.bandcamp.com/track/rebellion

2 ème heure : Mix exclusif pour AB et Radio Campus Angers

Découverte Twitch : Artiste basée aux Pays Bas sous le nom de Ju lee

https://www.twitch.tv/julee______