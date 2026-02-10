AB Fevrier 2026

Alternative Beats émission consacrée aux sonorités éléctroniques alternatives
Daniel[i] – Between Layers
https://mojubarecords.bandcamp.com/track/between-layers
Despite Everything – Mesh Convergence (Label Mord Rotterdam)
https://mord.bandcamp.com/track/despite-everything
Nørbak – Repete
https://hayescollective.bandcamp.com/track/repete
Yousef – Together feat Robert Owens (Hard Times UK)
https://hardtimesrecs.bandcamp.com/album/together
KAREN POLLARD – REACH OUT TO ME [PAUL WOOLFORD REMIX] (Hard Times UK)
https://hardtimesrecs.bandcamp.com/track/reach-out-to-me-paul-woolford-remix-extended-mix
Acid Life – Simoncino
https://justjackrecordings-jjr.bandcamp.com/track/acid-life
Dub theory III – Release
https://quintessentials.bandcamp.com/album/the-dub-theory-ep
The Adapt – 3IATLAS (Bass Agenda Recordings)
https://bassagendarecordings.bandcamp.com/track/3iatlas
Trismus – The Gap
https://hayescollective.bandcamp.com/track/the-gap
DBFB – Requiem G
https://artsrecordings.bandcamp.com/track/requiem-g
Shattering The Norm – Obstructor
https://hayescollective.bandcamp.com/track/shattering-the-norm
Vilchezz – I Promise I Won’t Bite (Planet Rhythm)
https://planetrhythm.bandcamp.com/track/i-promise-i-wont-bite
Nørbak – Res Extensa (Label Hayes)
https://hayescollective.bandcamp.com/album/res-extensa
DBFB – Rebellion (Different Sound)
https://differentsound.bandcamp.com/track/rebellion
2 ème heure : Mix exclusif pour AB et Radio Campus Angers
Découverte Twitch : Artiste basée aux Pays Bas sous le nom de Ju lee