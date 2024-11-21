Alternative Beats n°11

Tracklist 1ère Partie:
– Raban – Train (Cumulonimbus)
https://cumulonimbusberlin.bandcamp.com/track/raban-train
– S. Talbot – Commit (Kito Kat Records)
https://chezkitokatrecords.bandcamp.com/track/commit
– Lone – Tree For Tree
https://lone.bandcamp.com/track/tree-for-tree
– Ambar vs Dr Trauman – El Perseguidor
https://www.discogs.com/release/19314262-Ambar-K
– Chez Damier/ Stacey Pullen – Forever Monna
https://chezdamierbalancerecordings.bandcamp.com/album/forever-mona
https://www.discogs.com/release/38067-Chez-Damier-Stacey-Pullen-Forever-Monna
– Franck Roger – Deeper EP
https://franckroger.bandcamp.com/track/deeper
– James Smyth – Polar Moon (Cumulonimbus)
https://cumulonimbusberlin.bandcamp.com/track/james-smyth-polar-moon
– Hugo Rolan – Influencia Circular (Faut Section)
https://fautsection.bandcamp.com/track/influencia-circular
– Bours – True Force (Molekul)
https://molekul.bandcamp.com/track/true-force
– DJ Stingray – Intersted Rate
https://djstingray313.bandcamp.com/track/interest-rate
2ème Partie:
Mix exclusif de l’artiste Brésilien Marcelo Tavares. Ses trucs, la Deep/DeepHouse/Vocal House/Dub Techno
Une fusion s’est faites entre l’association 1pulsion et Marcelo pour les côtés Deep.
https://deepspacepodcast.com/broadcast/
https://bandcamp.com/deepspacepodcast