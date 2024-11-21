Publié le par Alternative Beats

Alternative Beats n°11

Tracklist 1ère Partie:

– Raban – Train (Cumulonimbus)
   https://cumulonimbusberlin.bandcamp.com/track/raban-train

– S. Talbot – Commit (Kito Kat Records)
   https://chezkitokatrecords.bandcamp.com/track/commit

– Lone – Tree For Tree
   https://lone.bandcamp.com/track/tree-for-tree

– Ambar vs Dr Trauman – El Perseguidor
   https://www.discogs.com/release/19314262-Ambar-K

– Chez Damier/ Stacey Pullen – Forever Monna
https://chezdamierbalancerecordings.bandcamp.com/album/forever-mona

   https://www.discogs.com/release/38067-Chez-Damier-Stacey-Pullen-Forever-Monna

– Franck Roger – Deeper EP
https://franckroger.bandcamp.com/track/deeper

– James Smyth – Polar Moon (Cumulonimbus)
https://cumulonimbusberlin.bandcamp.com/track/james-smyth-polar-moon

– Hugo Rolan – Influencia Circular (Faut Section)
https://fautsection.bandcamp.com/track/influencia-circular

– Bours – True Force (Molekul)
https://molekul.bandcamp.com/track/true-force

– DJ Stingray – Intersted Rate
https://djstingray313.bandcamp.com/track/interest-rate

2ème Partie:

Mix exclusif de l’artiste Brésilien Marcelo Tavares. Ses trucs, la Deep/DeepHouse/Vocal House/Dub Techno

Une fusion s’est faites entre l’association 1pulsion et Marcelo pour les côtés Deep.

https://deepspacepodcast.com/broadcast/

https://bandcamp.com/deepspacepodcast

https://www.twitch.tv/deepspacebroadcast

